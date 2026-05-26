Over the years, the Switch has become home to several Fatal Fury ports, including a couple of cheeky additions to the SNES Switch Online library.

So if you’re someone who has yet to dive into the series or perhaps fancy picking up an entry or two, it might be wise to brush up on your Fatal Fury history to really appreciate what it is you’re getting into.

Enter Bitmap Books. After its stellar work in chronicling the history of both King of Fighters and Metal Slug, the publisher has turned its attention to SNK’s most important fighting franchise with Fatal Fury / Garou Densetsu: The Ultimate History.

The opening section of this 468-page tome, written by Robert Jones, dives into the series’ inception and evolution, culminating in a look at the latest entry, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, which has sadly yet to grace a Switch.

There’s a lot to unpack here, though, from how original Street Fighter creator Takashi Nishiyama jumped ship from Capcom to join SNK and craft that game’s true 'spiritual successor' with Fatal Fury, to how the development team closely studied Street Fighter III during the creation of Garou: Mark of the Wolves, a game that many hold to be the pinnacle of the franchise. Jones packs the section with interesting quotes to peruse from key creatives, with some gorgeous key art and screenshots included to add context.

The bulk of the book focuses on the vast array of artwork accumulated over the decades when creating the Fatal Fury games. Each entry is afforded roughly 40-50 pages consisting of concept art, key art, marketing materials, screenshots, animation frames, and more.

The quality is staggering, and I genuinely had to catch my breath a couple of times when I came across a particularly stunning two-page spread of gorgeous, vibrant pixel art.

Toward the end of the book, we’re also treated to an extensive interview with key developers from the franchise, conducted by James Mielke and Joy Mielke with bespoke illustrations provided by Rachel Cunningham. A few of the responses and remarks delivered here are a little dry, but there’s still plenty of stuff to sink your teeth into, including information around the cancelled Garou: Mark of the Wolves 2.

The visuals are the true star of the show, however, and the quality of this hardback really helps enhance the images. The lithographic prints are razor-sharp throughout, with many stretching to the very edges of the pages.

Similarly, the sewn binding allows you to lay the book down flat while open to really appreciate those gorgeous two-page spreads (along with a lovely fold-out look at South Town, a prominent location in the series).

You could get through the book in one go if you wish, but it’s the kind of volume you’ll want to keep on your shelf or table — anywhere within arm's reach — for years to come, ready to peruse at a moment’s notice, or to showcase to your jealous friends when they pop over.

In short, it’s another triumph for Bitmap Books, and a worthy purchase whether you’re a longtime fan or a complete newcomer with an appreciation for historic series and excellent artwork.

Thanks to Bitmap Books for providing a sample for review.

Will you be picking up a copy of Fatal Fury / Garou Densetsu: The Ultimate History? Let us know your thoughts with a comment.

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