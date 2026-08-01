Screamer, the arcade-style racing game set in an anime-inspired dystopian world, could be on its way to Switch 2 in the future.

A rating has been spotted on the USK in Germany for a Nintendo version of the game. This "high-speed" game, which is filled with "merciless combat and a gripping storyline", launched on other platforms earlier this year.

If you weren't already familiar with this racer, it's actually a reboot of the same series dating back to 1995. The Italian-based team Milestone (formerly Graffiti) also happens to be the same developer behind the original games and is currently working on the upcoming release Hot Wheels Infinite Rush for Switch 2.

When the new Screamer game got a release on the PlayStation 5 earlier this year, our colleagues at Push Square called it a bold and exciting experience, awarding it eight out of ten stars. Digital Foundry also did a great video on the history of the series: