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Following a 40fps mode update last week, the new noir-style cartoon detective FPS Mouse: P.I. For Hire has now hit a major milestone.

Fumi and PlaySide have revealed the title has officially surpassed one million players since arriving on the Switch 2 and multiple other platforms in April 2026. Here's the official confirmation, along with a thank you and some custom artwork:

"MOUSE: P.I. For Hire has officially reached over 1 million players across all platforms! A handcrafted tale born of ink, sweat, and stubborn dreams. From the bottom of our grinning hearts, thank you so much for all of your support"

Since the arrival of Mouse: P.I. For Hire, the team has been releasing regular updates to improve the overall experience. This includes the update last week which added not only the "balanced" 40fps mode, but also a "level revisit" feature, weapon wheel upgrades, a control rebind overhaul and more.

If you haven't already played this one, check out our review. We awarded it nine out of ten stars, calling it a bold risk-taking FPS: