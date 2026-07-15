Following a 40fps mode update last week, the new noir-style cartoon detective FPS Mouse: P.I. For Hire has now hit a major milestone.

Fumi and PlaySide have revealed the title has officially surpassed one million players since arriving on the Switch 2 and multiple other platforms in April 2026. Here's the official confirmation, along with a thank you and some custom artwork:

"MOUSE: P.I. For Hire has officially reached over 1 million players across all platforms! A handcrafted tale born of ink, sweat, and stubborn dreams. From the bottom of our grinning hearts, thank you so much for all of your support"

Mouse PI for Hire

Since the arrival of Mouse: P.I. For Hire, the team has been releasing regular updates to improve the overall experience. This includes the update last week which added not only the "balanced" 40fps mode, but also a "level revisit" feature, weapon wheel upgrades, a control rebind overhaul and more.

If you haven't already played this one, check out our review. We awarded it nine out of ten stars, calling it a bold risk-taking FPS:

"This animated noir mystery is a great achievement. It takes risks, it’s challenging, it strives to be bold - and it works."

Have you tried this game out yet? How are you finding it after the recent update? Let us know in the comments.