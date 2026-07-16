Moss: The Forgotten Relic (Polyarc, 16th Jul, $19.99) - Moss: The Forgotten Relic is an emotional and atmospheric adventure set in the pages of a living storybook, brimming with myth and ancient magic. Guide a tiny but determined hero on a heartfelt journey of challenge, courage, and connection. Traverse a fallen kingdom, solve environmental puzzles woven into the landscape, and embark on a timeless adventure… Moss: The Forgotten Relic unites the beloved and critically-acclaimed Moss and Moss: Book II into a definitive singular adventure, beautifully enhanced and reimagined.

Outlaws + Handful of Missions: Remaster – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Atari, 16th Jul, $29.99) - From the team that brought you STAR WARS: Dark Forces Remaster comes the return of the 1997 western FPS classic, Outlaws! Saddle up and ride back into the Wild West with the gunslinging ex-Marshal, James Anderson, and face off against the good, the bad, and the even worse this side of the Mississippi as you work to uncover a twisted plot of greed and corruption.

Space Warlord Baby Trading Simulator (Strange Scaffold, 9th Jul, $19.99) - In Space Warlord Baby Trading Simulator, you of course do not actually trade BABIES. We aren't monsters. You buy stocks BASED on the simulated lives of babies, profiting from their misery and cashing out the moment they win the Galactic Lottery! Step into the shoes of baby traders across the universe in a fast-paced series of mini-campaigns. Unlock unique character endings, bet on the lifespans of digitally simulated alien children, and snatch up as many credits as you can, as fast as you can. Purchase the services of strange consultants, gathering data on your trading targets and building your fortune one Trading Rush at a time. This is the baby-themed arcade stock market sim you didn't know you needed.

The Mermaid Mask (SFB Games, 16th Jul, $19.99) - The Mermaid Mask builds on the acclaimed formula of Tangle Tower, blending clever puzzle-solving with sharp writing and a richly stylised world. Players will: Investigate an impossible locked-room murder. Explore a sprawling, hand-crafted submarine filled with secrets. Interrogate a cast of eccentric, fully voice-acted suspects. Find and piece together clues to uncover motive, means, and opportunity. Experience satisfying “aha!” moments through layered puzzle design. Balancing dark themes with light-hearted British humour, the game delivers a cozy-creepy experience that has become a signature of SFB Games.

Switch 1 eShop - New Releases

70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X (Bliss Brain, 16th Jul, $39.99) - It’s the year 197X… A mysterious force calling itself the Cosmic Demon Empire suddenly launched an assault on Earth, commanding an army of colossal beast-shaped war machines known as the Space Beasts. Meanwhile, at a certain top-secret Space Robot Laboratory somewhere in the Far East, preparations had been made “just in case something like this ever happened”. Thus, the newly developed transforming and combining combat robot GEPPY-X was deployed into action. Never before released outside of Japan, 70’s-Style Robot Anime GEPPY-X will now be available to play worldwide! A love letter to Japanese mecha anime from the 70’s, this fast-paced 2D side-scrolling shooter has undergone a transformation of its own. Battle the Cosmic Demon Empire with quality of life improvements such as faster load times, rewind, save states, and more!

Arcade Archives HYPER CRASH (HAMSTER, 9th Jul, $7.99) - "HYPER CRASH" is a racing game released by KONAMI in 1987. Race along courses with various landscapes and buildings from all over the world while avoiding obstacles like drums and oil as you aim for the goal across all 6 stages. Slam into enemy cars to make them crash! Or jump into the air and land on them to crush them down! In this survival race, anything goes!

Assoluto Racing (INFINITY VECTOR, 16th Jul, $15.99) - Premium Launch Edition includes the full game, bonus currency, and curated vehicles to start your racing journey. Experience realistic physics and handling with authentic licensed vehicles and real-world tracks. Master technical circuits where precision and skill determine victory. Race genuine licensed cars with accurate performance characteristics. Challenge yourself on faithfully recreated tracks that demand perfect racing lines and expert car control. Fine-tune suspension, differential, tire pressure, and gear ratios to match your driving style. Every adjustment affects handling and performance on track.

Bag Fight: Handful Edition (QubicGames, 11th Jul, $2.99) - This deckbuilding roguelite puts inventory management into the heart of every run. Build a backpack full of weapons, armor, and healing items, carefully arranging your gear to create a setup that can carry you through battle after battle. This bundle includes the Chest of Gems, which gives you 50 Gems - premium currency you can use to unlock new heroes, purchase chips, skins, and awesome offers in the black market, or gain a powerful edge during battles! Unlock new gear, strengthen your build, and discover better ways to use your limited space as you progress. Merge weapons to create stronger versions, fine-tune your loadout, and adapt your backpack for every challenge ahead.

BARDA: Backpack Roguelike (Mudita Games, 17th Jul, $8.99) - In our innovative inventory system, every problem directly affects your backpack. Hunger, fatigue, madness. These are just some of the things that can happen during a run. How can you keep your bag tidy in those conditions? Simply drag and drop the best object you have on a challenge to complete it and move on to the next zone. If you don't have anything suitable, you can always use your own two hands and a dash of courage! Will you be able to scatter your grandfather’s ashes at the summit of the Mountain?

Biomechanical Toy (QUByte Classics) (QUByte Interactive, 16th Jul, $8.49) - Take control of the tough hero Inguz and get ready to run, jump, and shoot your way through a kingdom of crazy and hostile toys. With vibrant and detailed pixel art, you’ll face off against the army of the villain Scrubby using upgradeable weapons and devastating bombs.

Brawl Snakes (Pix Arts, 17th Jul, $4.99) - Enter the arena and prove you're the apex serpent in this fast-paced snake battler. Compete against a swarm of rival snakes for every scrap of food, grow longer with every bite, and force your opponents into deadly mistakes. One wrong move means the end — crash into another snake and it's game over. Only the biggest and smartest survive.

Card Party Showdown (LUCKY RACCOON GAMES, 9th Jul, $5.99) - Gather your family and friends for a lively card game party filled with quick reactions, lucky draws, and playful rivalries. Card Party Showdown brings together three distinct games, each with simple rules and its own style of tension: - Card War: Reveal your cards, survive dramatic ties, and win the deck in a classic battle of luck. - The Pile: Stay alert, slap the table at the right moment, and avoid being the last player to react. - All or Nothing: Keep drawing cards to build your score, or stop before a repeated card or Joker wipes out your points for the round.

Cozy Battle Royale 2026 (St Pow Games, 21st Jul, $7.99) - A colorful world. A competitive fight. Survival with a twist. In Cozy Battle Royale 2026, you enter a vibrant battlefield set across floating islands where every match is dynamic, fast, and unpredictable. Drop into the arena, explore your surroundings, and adapt quickly as the world changes around you. Instead of relying only on weapons, you evolve during the match. Collect special cores and choose upgrades that transform your abilities, movement, and combat style.

Culdcept BEGINS (neos, 16th Jul, $44.99) - A hidden classic that fuses board and card games, Culdcept features a unique, innovative system that has captivated fans since its debut. Players become Cepters, wielding cards in intense battles where luck and strategy collide. After ten years, a brand-new story begins once again.

Cup Heroes: Diamond Satchel Bundle (QubicGames, 10th Jul, $3.99) - Step into the whimsical world of Cup Heroes, where everyday cups turn into mighty heroes on an epic quest to save their beloved Queen!

Dirt Racing Bundle Off Road & Truck (SuperPowerUpGames, 17th Jul, $14.99) - This pack includes the games: Speed Truck and Rock ´N Racing Off Road DX. Rock 'N Racing Off Road Get ready to enjoy Off Road races with your friends and family! Rock'N Racing Off Road offers the most entertaining and exciting races, with loads of skids, crashes and amazing jumps. You will have several modes of play, such as Cup mode, time trial and multi-player with the option of up to 4 Players at a time.

Doors & Loot (Scalions Studios, 9th Jul, $11.99) - Venture into this dungeon crawler with roguelike elements, where you'll face bloodthirsty skeletons and other creatures. Reach the top of the tower and uncover the mysteries hidden within. In this adventure, you will follow the story of Dorian, an adventurer who has spent years tracking down a powerful sorcerer. However, when he finally finds him, he discovers that the situation is far worse than he expected.

Dreamin’ Her (PROTOTYPE, 16th Jul, $24.99) - It's summertime during his third year of high school; yet between his exam studies, his hobby, and his relationships, nothing is going well. As he wallows in despair, 'she' suddenly appears in his dreams. . . A masterpiece of great emotional depth and lovingly crafted by the creative team LIFE0 is coming to the Nintendo Switch! Playable in two languages! The text can be set to English or Japanese (audio is Japanese only). This includes in-game text, options, and the digital manual. Language settings can be changed at any time. Enjoy full HD visuals! Experience the game in high-definition 1920x1080 resolution by playing in TV Mode. Touch screen controls and Nintendo Switch Lite are also supported.

EGGCONSOLE Harry Fox PC-8801 (D4 Enterprise, 16th Jul, $6.49) - Once upon a time, in the Forest of Romus, there lived a mother fox and her cub who were very close. One day, the cub contracted "Romus Disease. " Legend said that whoever caught this disease would never recover, and in fact, everyone who had fallen ill with it so far had died helplessly. The mother fox was powerless and could do nothing but nurse her child. In that moment, she remembered what her grandmother fox had taught her long ago.

Escape from Umbra (Wild Sphere, 10th Jul, $17.99) - Umbra is hunting you. She has eyes lurking everywhere within the shadows, and she will not stop until she finds you and locks your soul away forever. Trapped in a mysterious village ruled by darkness, your only tools to escape her curse are a small flashlight and a secret book of clues. Move unseen, follow the cats' hints, and solve the enigmas to find your path to freedom.

Farlands (JanduSoft, 16th Jul, $17.99) - Seeking a change in your life, you saw an offer you couldn't refuse; an entire planet at a bargain price! An old agrarian rock that's been abandoned for years in an outlying solar system. So with little more than your worn out ship and your personal assistance droid, you decide to embark on a new phase of your life in a lost corner of the galaxy. Restore your planet! Cut weeds, clear paths, reclaim fields and fix what the passing of time has destroyed, turn an old agrarian rock into a thriving homestead. Explore the solar system!

Go-Go Town! (Prideful Sloth, 16th Jul, $26.99) - Plan, Build...Prosper? As mayor, it’s up to you to breathe life back into this rundown town. Construct shops, hire staff, automate deliveries with couriers, and attract tourists to town, all while managing infrastructure and avoiding catastrophes! Who said being mayor was going to be easy…