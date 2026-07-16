Moss: The Forgotten Relic (Polyarc, 16th Jul, $19.99) - Moss: The Forgotten Relic is an emotional and atmospheric adventure set in the pages of a living storybook, brimming with myth and ancient magic. Guide a tiny but determined hero on a heartfelt journey of challenge, courage, and connection. Traverse a fallen kingdom, solve environmental puzzles woven into the landscape, and embark on a timeless adventure… Moss: The Forgotten Relic unites the beloved and critically-acclaimed Moss and Moss: Book II into a definitive singular adventure, beautifully enhanced and reimagined.
Outlaws + Handful of Missions: Remaster – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Atari, 16th Jul, $29.99) - From the team that brought you STAR WARS: Dark Forces Remaster comes the return of the 1997 western FPS classic, Outlaws! Saddle up and ride back into the Wild West with the gunslinging ex-Marshal, James Anderson, and face off against the good, the bad, and the even worse this side of the Mississippi as you work to uncover a twisted plot of greed and corruption.
Space Warlord Baby Trading Simulator (Strange Scaffold, 9th Jul, $19.99) - In Space Warlord Baby Trading Simulator, you of course do not actually trade BABIES. We aren't monsters. You buy stocks BASED on the simulated lives of babies, profiting from their misery and cashing out the moment they win the Galactic Lottery! Step into the shoes of baby traders across the universe in a fast-paced series of mini-campaigns. Unlock unique character endings, bet on the lifespans of digitally simulated alien children, and snatch up as many credits as you can, as fast as you can. Purchase the services of strange consultants, gathering data on your trading targets and building your fortune one Trading Rush at a time. This is the baby-themed arcade stock market sim you didn't know you needed.
The Mermaid Mask (SFB Games, 16th Jul, $19.99) - The Mermaid Mask builds on the acclaimed formula of Tangle Tower, blending clever puzzle-solving with sharp writing and a richly stylised world. Players will: Investigate an impossible locked-room murder. Explore a sprawling, hand-crafted submarine filled with secrets. Interrogate a cast of eccentric, fully voice-acted suspects. Find and piece together clues to uncover motive, means, and opportunity. Experience satisfying “aha!” moments through layered puzzle design. Balancing dark themes with light-hearted British humour, the game delivers a cozy-creepy experience that has become a signature of SFB Games. Switch 1 eShop - New Releases
70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X (Bliss Brain, 16th Jul, $39.99) - It’s the year 197X… A mysterious force calling itself the Cosmic Demon Empire suddenly launched an assault on Earth, commanding an army of colossal beast-shaped war machines known as the Space Beasts. Meanwhile, at a certain top-secret Space Robot Laboratory somewhere in the Far East, preparations had been made “just in case something like this ever happened”. Thus, the newly developed transforming and combining combat robot GEPPY-X was deployed into action. Never before released outside of Japan, 70’s-Style Robot Anime GEPPY-X will now be available to play worldwide! A love letter to Japanese mecha anime from the 70’s, this fast-paced 2D side-scrolling shooter has undergone a transformation of its own. Battle the Cosmic Demon Empire with quality of life improvements such as faster load times, rewind, save states, and more!
Arcade Archives HYPER CRASH (HAMSTER, 9th Jul, $7.99) - "HYPER CRASH" is a racing game released by KONAMI in 1987. Race along courses with various landscapes and buildings from all over the world while avoiding obstacles like drums and oil as you aim for the goal across all 6 stages. Slam into enemy cars to make them crash! Or jump into the air and land on them to crush them down! In this survival race, anything goes!
Assoluto Racing (INFINITY VECTOR, 16th Jul, $15.99) - Premium Launch Edition includes the full game, bonus currency, and curated vehicles to start your racing journey. Experience realistic physics and handling with authentic licensed vehicles and real-world tracks. Master technical circuits where precision and skill determine victory. Race genuine licensed cars with accurate performance characteristics. Challenge yourself on faithfully recreated tracks that demand perfect racing lines and expert car control. Fine-tune suspension, differential, tire pressure, and gear ratios to match your driving style. Every adjustment affects handling and performance on track.
Bag Fight: Handful Edition (QubicGames, 11th Jul, $2.99) - This deckbuilding roguelite puts inventory management into the heart of every run. Build a backpack full of weapons, armor, and healing items, carefully arranging your gear to create a setup that can carry you through battle after battle. This bundle includes the Chest of Gems, which gives you 50 Gems - premium currency you can use to unlock new heroes, purchase chips, skins, and awesome offers in the black market, or gain a powerful edge during battles! Unlock new gear, strengthen your build, and discover better ways to use your limited space as you progress. Merge weapons to create stronger versions, fine-tune your loadout, and adapt your backpack for every challenge ahead.
BARDA: Backpack Roguelike (Mudita Games, 17th Jul, $8.99) - In our innovative inventory system, every problem directly affects your backpack. Hunger, fatigue, madness. These are just some of the things that can happen during a run. How can you keep your bag tidy in those conditions? Simply drag and drop the best object you have on a challenge to complete it and move on to the next zone. If you don't have anything suitable, you can always use your own two hands and a dash of courage! Will you be able to scatter your grandfather’s ashes at the summit of the Mountain?
Biomechanical Toy (QUByte Classics) (QUByte Interactive, 16th Jul, $8.49) - Take control of the tough hero Inguz and get ready to run, jump, and shoot your way through a kingdom of crazy and hostile toys. With vibrant and detailed pixel art, you’ll face off against the army of the villain Scrubby using upgradeable weapons and devastating bombs.
Brawl Snakes (Pix Arts, 17th Jul, $4.99) - Enter the arena and prove you're the apex serpent in this fast-paced snake battler. Compete against a swarm of rival snakes for every scrap of food, grow longer with every bite, and force your opponents into deadly mistakes. One wrong move means the end — crash into another snake and it's game over. Only the biggest and smartest survive.
Card Party Showdown (LUCKY RACCOON GAMES, 9th Jul, $5.99) - Gather your family and friends for a lively card game party filled with quick reactions, lucky draws, and playful rivalries. Card Party Showdown brings together three distinct games, each with simple rules and its own style of tension: - Card War: Reveal your cards, survive dramatic ties, and win the deck in a classic battle of luck. - The Pile: Stay alert, slap the table at the right moment, and avoid being the last player to react. - All or Nothing: Keep drawing cards to build your score, or stop before a repeated card or Joker wipes out your points for the round.
Cozy Battle Royale 2026 (St Pow Games, 21st Jul, $7.99) - A colorful world. A competitive fight. Survival with a twist. In Cozy Battle Royale 2026, you enter a vibrant battlefield set across floating islands where every match is dynamic, fast, and unpredictable. Drop into the arena, explore your surroundings, and adapt quickly as the world changes around you. Instead of relying only on weapons, you evolve during the match. Collect special cores and choose upgrades that transform your abilities, movement, and combat style.
Culdcept BEGINS (neos, 16th Jul, $44.99) - A hidden classic that fuses board and card games, Culdcept features a unique, innovative system that has captivated fans since its debut. Players become Cepters, wielding cards in intense battles where luck and strategy collide. After ten years, a brand-new story begins once again.
Cup Heroes: Diamond Satchel Bundle (QubicGames, 10th Jul, $3.99) - Step into the whimsical world of Cup Heroes, where everyday cups turn into mighty heroes on an epic quest to save their beloved Queen!
Dirt Racing Bundle Off Road & Truck (SuperPowerUpGames, 17th Jul, $14.99) - This pack includes the games: Speed Truck and Rock ´N Racing Off Road DX. Rock 'N Racing Off Road Get ready to enjoy Off Road races with your friends and family! Rock'N Racing Off Road offers the most entertaining and exciting races, with loads of skids, crashes and amazing jumps. You will have several modes of play, such as Cup mode, time trial and multi-player with the option of up to 4 Players at a time.
Doors & Loot (Scalions Studios, 9th Jul, $11.99) - Venture into this dungeon crawler with roguelike elements, where you'll face bloodthirsty skeletons and other creatures. Reach the top of the tower and uncover the mysteries hidden within. In this adventure, you will follow the story of Dorian, an adventurer who has spent years tracking down a powerful sorcerer. However, when he finally finds him, he discovers that the situation is far worse than he expected.
Dreamin’ Her (PROTOTYPE, 16th Jul, $24.99) - It's summertime during his third year of high school; yet between his exam studies, his hobby, and his relationships, nothing is going well. As he wallows in despair, 'she' suddenly appears in his dreams. . . A masterpiece of great emotional depth and lovingly crafted by the creative team LIFE0 is coming to the Nintendo Switch! Playable in two languages! The text can be set to English or Japanese (audio is Japanese only). This includes in-game text, options, and the digital manual. Language settings can be changed at any time. Enjoy full HD visuals! Experience the game in high-definition 1920x1080 resolution by playing in TV Mode. Touch screen controls and Nintendo Switch Lite are also supported.
EGGCONSOLE Harry Fox PC-8801 (D4 Enterprise, 16th Jul, $6.49) - Once upon a time, in the Forest of Romus, there lived a mother fox and her cub who were very close. One day, the cub contracted "Romus Disease. " Legend said that whoever caught this disease would never recover, and in fact, everyone who had fallen ill with it so far had died helplessly. The mother fox was powerless and could do nothing but nurse her child. In that moment, she remembered what her grandmother fox had taught her long ago.
Escape from Umbra (Wild Sphere, 10th Jul, $17.99) - Umbra is hunting you. She has eyes lurking everywhere within the shadows, and she will not stop until she finds you and locks your soul away forever. Trapped in a mysterious village ruled by darkness, your only tools to escape her curse are a small flashlight and a secret book of clues. Move unseen, follow the cats' hints, and solve the enigmas to find your path to freedom.
Farlands (JanduSoft, 16th Jul, $17.99) - Seeking a change in your life, you saw an offer you couldn't refuse; an entire planet at a bargain price! An old agrarian rock that's been abandoned for years in an outlying solar system. So with little more than your worn out ship and your personal assistance droid, you decide to embark on a new phase of your life in a lost corner of the galaxy. Restore your planet! Cut weeds, clear paths, reclaim fields and fix what the passing of time has destroyed, turn an old agrarian rock into a thriving homestead. Explore the solar system!
Go-Go Town! (Prideful Sloth, 16th Jul, $26.99) - Plan, Build...Prosper? As mayor, it’s up to you to breathe life back into this rundown town. Construct shops, hire staff, automate deliveries with couriers, and attract tourists to town, all while managing infrastructure and avoiding catastrophes! Who said being mayor was going to be easy…
Instant Sports 2 (MAXIMUM ENT FRANCE, 16th Jul, $29.99) - Jump into the action to compete against friends and family in Baseball, Volleyball, Mini Golf and more in this sports collection that has something for everyone. Whether you're a sports fanatic or just looking for a good time, Instant Sports 2 has 10 unique events designed for maximum fun. Challenge your friends, beat your personal bests, and customize your character with hundreds of options. 10 Sports, Endless Fun!
Jack In Space (EpiXR Games, 16th Jul, $2.49) - Jack in Space is a bright, kid-friendly space adventure packed with playful mini-games and simple learning challenges. Join Jack as he looks up at the night sky, explores a colourful space lab, and completes fun tasks that mix curiosity, logic, and early math skills. From counting stars in the sky to assembling spaceship parts in a factory-style scene, each activity is designed to be easy to understand, satisfying to complete, and visually rewarding.
K-pop Idol Stories: Road to Debut (PQube, 16th Jul, $15.99) - Rise to the top of the K-pop charts, become the next sensation, and earn the love of fans. Lead your group to stand out and conquer the hyper-competitive music scene. In this one-of-a-kind idol life simulator, step into the shoes of a powerful manager and shape your girl group’s destiny on their journey to the Hall of Fame. Step into the spotlight behind the scenes! Build your dream idol group as you scout rising stars, shape their weekly schedules, and guide their journey to fame.
Lootbag Tactics (UMURO, 16th Jul, $9.99) - Lootbag Tactics is a fantasy strategy game that brings together deep inventory management and thrilling auto-battler mechanics. Collect the right items, build your unbeatable setup, and outsmart your rivals! Surviving the arena requires more than just raw power; it requires a sharp mind. You must efficiently manage your limited bag space and choose the right weapons, shields, and accessories from the shop.
Moss: The Forgotten Relic (Polyarc, 16th Jul, $19.99) - Venture through a mythic land marked by the ruins of fallen kingdom slowly being reclaimed by an enduring and untamed nature. Form a powerful bond with Quill, a small but courageous mouse who looks to you for guidance, protection, and trust at every step of her journey.
Ninja Teleport (ASI GAMES TECHNOLOGIES, 15th Jul, $2.99) - Dive into an exciting adventure where every stage brings new challenges, unique environments, and thrilling encounters. Travel through a colorful world, face dangerous enemies, solve environmental challenges, and uncover hidden secrets on your way to victory. Unlock new abilities, improve your skills, and master increasingly difficult obstacles as you progress.
Numerous Ninjas (Eathrabaria, 9th Jul, $2.49) - Jump into a fast-paced, endlessly replayable action platformer where precision movement and quick thinking are the keys to survival. In Numerous Ninjas, you guide a growing team of agile ninjas through an ever-changing series of hazard-filled chambers designed to test your reflexes and adaptability at every turn. Run, leap, and scale walls as your ninja squad navigates dangerous environments packed with traps, shifting obstacles, and unpredictable layouts.
Protean fox (Cat Play, 9th Jul, $8.99) - "Protean fox" is a bullet-hell shooting game that combines relaxation and challenge. In the game, players take on the role of an adorable spirit fox, using firearms, magical artifacts, and spells to battle various monsters across diverse worlds. Along the way, they can meet more pet companions and search for the lost Spirit Fox Fire!
Secrets of Velendar Castle – Escape Room (mc2games, 16th Jul, $12.99) - The king has taken you prisoner. Your home was reduced to ashes, and your mother, your only family, was executed under his command. You committed no crime… So why are you here? What does the king truly want from you? Trapped within the majestic yet ominous halls of Velendar Castle, you must explore its secrets, uncover hidden truths, and find a way to escape before it’s too late.
sins of KALEIDO (Voltage, 16th Jul, $49.99) - "This is my will. No one else's. " She was once the beloved child of a wealthy family. But those bright days were swallowed by the darkness of a tragic scheme. Having lost everything, the girl returns to her homeland with ambition burning in her heart. There, she meets a group of heretical men who wield the power of witches. Bonds forged by wounded souls Warmth flickering in frozen hearts The miracle of love, now known by the lonesome But in the end. . . Death is but a turning point. Hope is the prelude to despair. This is the story of saving those vanishing fates.
Space Warlord Baby Trading Simulator (Strange Scaffold, 9th Jul, $19.99) - In Space Warlord Baby Trading Simulator, you of course do not actually trade BABIES. We aren't monsters. You buy stocks BASED on the simulated lives of babies, profiting from their misery and cashing out the moment they win the Galactic Lottery! Step into the shoes of baby traders across the universe in a fast-paced series of mini-campaigns. Unlock unique character endings, bet on the lifespans of digitally simulated alien children, and snatch up as many credits as you can, as fast as you can. Purchase the services of strange consultants, gathering data on your trading targets and building your fortune one Trading Rush at a time. This is the baby-themed arcade stock market sim you didn't know you needed.
STREET UNi X (daffodil & friends, 11th Jul, $19.99) - STREET UNi X is a retro-callback to the extreme sports games that took over during the cusp of the new millennium. Fuelled by a passion for this era of gaming, and an obsession with the burgeoning sport of street unicycling, daffodil & friends have crafted STREET UNi X to cater to classic video game fans and unicycling aficionados alike!
Streetdog BMX (Yeah Us, 16th Jul, $19.99) - Streetdog BMX is an action sports game where you ride through expansive maps sending extreme tricks, getting technical on the rails, and feeling the flow. Customize your bike and rider before hitting the streets to explore six maps packed with wallrides, gaps, bowls, ramps and rails. Uncover new spots, complete handcrafted challenges, and link up your combos!
SuperDog (GAME NACIONAL, 18th Jul, $1.99) - Embark on an exciting adventure alongside man's best friends. Explore vibrant new worlds, face dangerous enemies, collect coins to unlock adorable new puppies, and rescue the fourth dog, who has been kidnapped by the evil giant rat. Play as a Shih Tzu, a Corgi, or a Bulldog, each ready to take on the adventure. Jump across challenging platforms, dodge deadly spikes, defeat both ground and flying enemies, and prove that every dog can be a Super Dog
Take Me To The Dungeon!! (Mango Council, 16th Jul, $10.99) - Explore the depths of this massive dungeon with your adorable companion Una in this exciting ROGUE-like deck-building adventure!
The Abyss’s Last Breath (FuriouSoftPhoenix, 16th Jul, $7.99) - You control John, the only volunteer in a secret mission to descend to the edge of the Earth’s core. Aboard a scientific mini‑submarine, you must manage real systems (pressure, oxygen, temperature, battery) while solving escape‑room‑style puzzles and facing abyssal anomalies that distort reality, the senses… and memories. Your main objective is to extract, using the mechanical arm, a sample of the inexhaustible energy source hidden within the core. As secondary missions, you can explore and scan unknown abyssal life, expanding the expedition’s scientific record. The experience blends claustrophobia, constant tension, and John’s emotional breakdown, as visions of his lost family are twisted by the abyss to strike where it hurts most.
The Mermaid Mask (SFB Games, 16th Jul, $19.99) - In the pitch-black waters beyond a long-abandoned fishing town, the enigmatic captain of the world's strangest submarine has been murdered. Some say he was an immortal time-traveller. Others say he was a vampire, cursed to stay hidden beneath the waves forever...
Ultra Pixel Survive 2 (Ratalaika Games, 17th Jul, $5.99) - Play with 3 unique characters each hero has different abilities. harvest and collect materials, then build and develop your defenses by juggling your 3 heroes. Each night the enemy onslaught will attack, and it’s up to your team to hold down the fort. Explore dark underground dungeons, and battle against gigantic bosses. Evolve your team by mastering powerful new abilities, and survive for as long as possible.
Wild West Survivors (CGI GERMANY DESIGN, 17th Jul, $9.99) - In a world where the undead have consumed the frontier, survival is the only law left. Step into the boots of a fearless bounty hunter and fight through waves of zombies across cursed towns, abandoned mines, and forgotten wilderness. Unlock powerful survivors, devastating weapons, and loyal companions as you carve your path through the apocalypse.
Zombie Legion (NOSTRA GAMES, 16th Jul, $1.99) - Command and control your own horde of zombies to defeat your opponents and become the greatest in the arenas. Collect weak humans and turn them into your weapons. The larger your undead army, the greater your chances of domination.
Gut Reaction: 'A peppering of spice
'
Denshattack, Space Warlord Baby Trading Simulator, and Heave Ho 2 catch my eye in this week's lineup, and I like that GEPPY-X is getting a worldwide release.
Keep 'em peeled for reviews of Moss, The Mermaid Mask, and Culdcept in the coming days.
Gavin Lane
Editor, Nintendo Life
What will you be downloading this week? (1 vote)
Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 0% Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 0% Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit (Switch 1) 0% Heave Ho 2 (Switch 2) 0% Heave Ho 2 (Switch 1) 0% Denshattack! 100% Arcade Archives 2 HYPER CRASH 0% Console Archives Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure 0% Culdcept BEGINS - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 0% Culdcept Begins (Switch 1) 0% Go-Go Town! - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 0% Go-Go Town! (Switch 1) 0% Moss: The Forgotten Relic (Switch 2) 0% Moss: The Forgotten Relic (Switch 1) 0% Outlaws + Handful of Missions: Remaster - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 0% Space Warlord Baby Trading Simulator (Switch 2) 0% Space Warlord Baby Trading Simulator (Switch 1) 0% The Mermaid Mask (Switch 2) 0% The Mermaid Mask (Switch 1) 0% 70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X 0% Arcade Archives HYPER CRASH 0% Assoluto Racing 0% Bag Fight: Handful Edition 0% BARDA: Backpack Roguelike 0% Biomechanical Toy (QUByte Classics) 0% Brawl Snakes 0% Card Party Showdown 0% Cozy Battle Royale 2026 0% Cup Heroes: Diamond Satchel Bundle 0% Dirt Racing Bundle Off Road & Truck 0% Doors & Loot 0% Dreamin' Her 0% EGGCONSOLE Harry Fox PC-8801 0% Escape from Umbra 0% Farlands 0% Instant Sports 2 0% Jack In Space 0% K-pop Idol Stories: Road to Debut 0% Lootbag Tactics 0% Ninja Teleport 0% Numerous Ninjas 0% Protean fox 0% Secrets of Velendar Castle - Escape Room 0% sins of KALEIDO 0% STREET UNi X 0% Streetdog BMX 0% SuperDog 0% Take Me To The Dungeon!! 0% The Abyss's Last Breath 0% Ultra Pixel Survive 2 0% Wild West Survivors 0% Zombie Legion 0% Nothing for me this week 0%
So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!
Gavin first wrote for Nintendo Life in 2018 before joining the site full-time the following year, rising through the ranks to become Editor. He can currently be found squashed beneath a Switch backlog the size of Normandy.