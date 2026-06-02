Mouse: P.I. For Hire was one of the highlights of April, and if you happen to be playing this noir-style cartoon detective FPS on the Switch 2, Fumi and PlaySide have today released the "very first patch" for this version of the game.

Alongside this, the team has also announced a second "larger patch" for Nintendo's new hybrid system is on the way. This one will come with quality of life enhancements, more bug fixes, and "importantly", performance and optimisation improvements. More information about this update will be shared in the coming weeks.

As for today's patch on the Switch 2, it includes a "range of bug fixes, addressing crashes, blockers, sound distortion in menus, issues with certain side quests" and more. Here's the official patch notes from the Mouse: P.I. For Hire website:

Mouse: P.I. For Hire Patch v1.0.6 (Switch 2) - 2nd April 2026

Nintendo Switch 2 :

Version: v1.0.6.

Bug Fixes & Improvements

Fixed a crash that players could experience if setting their game language to Traditional Chinese both on the initial game start and in the in-game settings.

Refined a small number of Simplified Chinese translations for better accuracy.

Resolved a graphical issue in ‘The Reel Deal’ that could prevent players from progressing due to a black screen when lens distortion was disabled.

Fixed a collision issue in the 'Mouseburg Opera' mini-boss arena to prevent players from getting stuck on the environment.

Corrected a logic error in the ‘Far Wetlands’ level, where the 'No Entry Yet' door could fail to open after all enemies were defeated.

Improved enemy pathfinding in the ‘Quagmire’ level to stop enemies from snagging on doors and level geometry, potentially causing a progression blocker.

Improved the final boss’s movement patterns during the ‘The Reel Deal’ encounter.

Ensured the D-Namite throwing animation triggers consistently.

Addressed a bug where shotgun-wielding enemies would occasionally fail to deal damage to the player.

Fixed a blocker in 'Curdsville' that was preventing some players from progressing.

Resolved an issue where players could find themselves in a loop when trying to accept Controller rebindings.

Added the option for players to opt out of data and analytics tracking in the Settings Menu, not only during onboarding.

Settings sliders, weapon wheel and other menu items no longer have corrupted or glitchy sound effects when interacting with them.

Added the game over music track to be excluded when the 'Toggle Licensed Music' setting is set to 'Off'.

Players will now be able to correctly collect a clue when freeing the jailed Cop in the ‘Clergy Row’ level.

Players will now no longer be able to get stuck on the 6 door sequence in the ‘Tinsel Ave.’ level.

Players will now no longer be able to get stuck in certain geometry in the ‘Wallop Bay’ level.

The NPC character from the Side Quest ‘Friends in Deep Places’ will now no longer go missing in the 'Fart Harbor' Level.

The quest item from the ‘Slugs in the Shell’ will now be appearing correctly in the “Fart Harbor” Level.

Improved background process cleanup when closing the game.

Improved quest handling to reduce cases where players may not have an active quest and find themselves softlocked.

Updated the Privacy Policy in-game.

Resolved an issue where blueprints could not be collected, locking the player from completing the 'Blueprint, please' side quest.

Fixed an issue where ‘Active Jobs' would disappear after completing 'Far Wetlands’, causing the player to be blocked from progressing.

Resolved an issue where weapon scaling damage would persists across game sessions.

You can find out more about how Mouse: P.I. For Hire runs on the Switch 2 in our performance and resolution post here on Nintendo Life. The developer detailed the exact specifications in both handheld and docked, and also revealed how the game's performance and quality mode runs.

For more information about this title, check our review. We gave it an "excellent" nine out of ten stars, calling it a bold, risk-taking FPS.

"This animated noir mystery is a great achievement. It takes risks, it’s challenging, it strives to be bold - and it works."