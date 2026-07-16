Hasbro has announced a new licensing partnership with Nintendo to produce toys based on The Legend of Zelda.

This new multi-year collaboration is set to commence in 2027, but the first official reveal actually isn't far off at all. Three 6" scale figures will be shown off at the San Diego Comic-Con taking place from 23rd-26th July 2026.

As for what these might be, we don't know. However, we could probably hazard a guess and say that they're likely to be Link, Zelda, and Ganondorf, though whether these are just generic designs based on the overall series or something more akin to the upcoming movie is up in the air.

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Here's what Billy Lagor, President Toys and Board Games at Hasbro, had to say:

“For decades, The Legend of Zelda franchise has captivated fans through its deep lore, unforgettable characters and enduring sense of discovery. "By combining Nintendo’s iconic storytelling with Hasbro’s leadership in action and role-play, we’re delivering toys that invite fans to play, explore and forge their own epic adventures.”

The Legend of Zelda Movie is set to release on 30th April 2027 and stars Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link and Bo Bragason as Princess Zelda. Meanwhile, Nintendo is reviving what might be the greatest and most influential Zelda entry in the series with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on Switch 2 later this year.