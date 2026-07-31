We've been so lost in the Splatoon Raiders sauce for the past week that we had started to forget the sweet, sweet taste of Splatfests. Well, worry not, because we're getting a reminder of their brilliance next month.

Nintendo has today announced that the Summer Nights event will return to Splatoon 3 soon enough, with the special seasonal Splatfest running from 22nd - 24th August.

As has been the case for most seasonal events in the game of late, this one will see a returning theme take centre stage, with the question this time being, "Which would you reserve for a day?" Teams Palace, Theme Park and Beach are all up for grabs, and we assume voting will open the week before the battle kicks off.

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Here's the exact time the Splatfest will start in your region:

North America: 5pm (Fri) PDT / 6pm (Fri) MDT / 7pm (Fri) CDT / 8pm (Fri) EDT

5pm (Fri) PDT / 6pm (Fri) MDT / 7pm (Fri) CDT / 8pm (Fri) EDT UK/Ire: 1am BST

1am BST Europe: 2am CEST / 3am EEST

2am CEST / 3am EEST Asia/Oceania: 9am JST / 8am AWST / 10am AEST

Until then, it'll be back to clearing up those pesky Relics in Splatoon Raiders. Gosh, how are we going to manage returning to Splatoon 3 without our beloved Bot Buddies?