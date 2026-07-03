Meta Publishing has just released a new '2.0 Update' for the cute co-op puzzler Biped 2; one that promises some "significant improvements" on the Switch 2.

First launched in November 2025, Biped 2 has now supposedly reached its "ultimate form", with the new update bringing new puzzles to all 17 levels. Each will play differently whether you're on your own or with a co-op partner, and you'll have to keep communication up if you're to conquer the game with a pal.

As for the Switch 2, it sounds like the game should be pretty polished thanks to the new patch. Here's what Meta Publishing said:

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"Over the past months, the development team has focused on refining gameplay, addressing technical issues, and improving the overall quality of the experience, especially on Switch. "Numerous bugs have been fixed, level geometry and camera behaviour have been polished, and several gameplay systems have received adjustments based on community feedback. Network stability has been further improved, reducing connection-related disruptions and allowing players to focus on teamwork and puzzle-solving. "The team has also continued to evaluate player feedback regarding gameplay balance and progression, reintroducing several familiar mechanics and making targeted adjustments to improve the overall flow of the adventure."

So yeah, if you've yet to try this one out, now might be a good time to do so. More visual updates have been promised for the months ahead, so we'll be sure to share details on those when we can.