With Nintendo now confirming that Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave will launch for the Switch 2 on 17th September 2026, it's also graced us with the official box art.

Let's start with the price. Fortune's Weave will cost $69.99 on the North American eShop and £58.99 in the UK. Physical is likely to be a bit more expensive for both regions, but we'll confirm this as soon as we can.

And then we have the box art.

We won't beat around the bush with this one; we know you all want to check out the goods, so here it is!

Looks nice, huh? Of course, a special edition will also be available if you want to go all-out, and we'll confirm the price for that one as soon as we can.