A little game called Minecraft, you might have heard of it, is getting a native release on Switch 2 later this year.

You'll be able to enjoy the new(ish) 'vibrant visuals' display with enhanced lighting, while importing any creations you've already done on the Switch version. Unfortunately, there are no details as to whether current owners will be able to take advantage of any discounts, but we'll let you know if we hear any different.

"Survive the night or create a work of art in the iconic sandbox game! Build anything you can imagine, uncover mysteries, and face foes in an infinite world that’s unique in every playthrough. The Nintendo Switch 2 version features the Vibrant Visuals graphics upgrade, which brings improved visual elements, as well as the Super Mario Mash-Up Pack, where you can explore a custom Mario-themed world! The pack also features 15 tracks and 40 player skins inspired by the iconic Super Mario series.