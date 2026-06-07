Xbox and Mojang have confirmed that Minecraft Dungeons 2 will launch on the Switch 1 & 2 on 29th September 2026, joining what is already a jam-packed schedule as publishers try to get ahead of GTA 6.

Okay granted, it's not toooo bad if you're just on Switch 2, with LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition, Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter, and Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea all confirmed for September. But if you also keep up with all the latest releases on PS5 and/or Xbox... well, it's a bit of a bloodbath, to say the least.

But anyway, back to the topic at hand. Minecraft Dungeons 2 will boast solo play and co-op, with up to 4 players supported via online or couch multiplayer. Here's a look at the official description:

“Prepare to brave the unknown – Minecraft Dungeons 2 arrives on September 29, 2026! Drop the pickaxe, grab a sword, and charge into a thrilling new adventure! A crisis is here and the challenges awaiting will be tougher than ever. Will you and your friends rise to meet them?”

It looks like more Minecraft Dungeons, so if you're a fan then you'll likely enjoy this one. Another one for the wishlist, perhaps?