We missed Gravity Circuit when it first arrived on Switch back in 2023. A bunch of you recommended it to us in our recurring 'Games We Missed' feature, and it has since racked up over 2,000 'Overwhelmingly Positive' reviews on Steam. In short, we're rather pleased to see that a sequel is in the works.

Domesticated Ant Games and Dear Villagers have announced that Gravity Circuit 2 will launch on Switch at some point in 2027.

You'll find the reveal trailer above, and trust us, it looks really rather polished. This time around, you'll be able to play as both Kai and Cable, the latter bringing a new long-range combat approach to the platforming action. There are new abilities and Booster Chips on offer, too, all of which sound (and look) like another wonderful slice of nostalgia.

Here's a handful of screenshots from Dear Villagers, so you can see all the gorgeous pixel art up close:

We'll be keeping an eye out for a firmer release date down the line, but that 2027 window leaves plenty of time for another playthrough — or a decent opportunity to finally tick it off the backlog. To celebrate the sequel announcement, the dev is giving away the game for free on Steam until 14th June. You'll find no such discount on the eShop, we're afraid.