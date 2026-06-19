Nintendo has announced that it will be expanding the Nintendo Museum with a new restaurant later this year.

The 'SUPER FAMILY RESTAURANT' is scheduled to open in Autumn 2026 as a new dining experience for museum visitors. Not much information has been provided at the time of writing, but a sneak peek at the restaurant itself has been shared with a new image.

The image depicts a fairly classy, understated room decorated with a few iconic Nintendo ornaments. We can see Breath of the Wild's Link front and centre, but also a Samus bust and a Master Sword in a couple of glass units. It looks pretty nice overall, and hopefully the restaurant will maintain a reasonably quiet, relaxed experience for hungry visitors.

Here's a look at what seems to be the main key logo for the restaurant along with the image detailed above:

The Nintendo Museum opened in October 2024 and has mostly proven a hit with visitors. It contains a bunch of interactive experiences along with a look at the company's storied history. Some feedback notes that the museum could go into more detail regarding its earlier years, but as we can see with the new restaurant, there should be plenty of opportunities for improvements and expansions.