The ratings board is at it again, and this time it's for a Nintendo-published title. But there's a little bit of confusion as to what it actually means.

Resetera user --R has spotted a rating for Hal Laboratory's BOXBOY! + BOXGIRL! in Taiwan (via Knoebel on Bluesky). The lovely little puzzler is available on the Switch already, but this listing mentions Switch 2 as the platform.

However, the rating is dated 9th September 2025, which means it's potentially been sitting in plain sight for a while. And, as some people have pointed out BOXBOY! + BOXGIRL! launched in Taiwan on the same day as the rating.

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Some of the more-hopeful fans are praying this is the real deal, mostly because of the extortionately-priced BOXBOY amiibo, which you'll regularly see for sale online for over $400. A reissue for that would be amazing.

'Boxboy! + Boxgirl!' has been rated for Nintendo Switch 2 in Taiwan. www.resetera.com/threads/boxb... — Knoebel (@knoebel.bsky.social) 2026-05-01T10:48:07.228Z

But really, what's the deal here? Is BoxBoy! + BoxGirl! getting a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition? Or a Switch 2 port? It's hard to say at this point. But we can look back at another game rating in Taiwan for a bit more of an idea.

A rating for Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition on Switch 2 was spotted earlier this week, but that one was dated for 29th April 2026. So it is a brand new one, and not one that has been sitting around for a few months.

So, as with all of these little announcements and leaks, our advice remains the same: take it with a pinch of salt.