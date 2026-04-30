Accessory manufacturer dbrand has launched a new controller holder for Switch 2 that it claims is more comfortable than a Pro Controller.

It's essentially a plastic case in which to fit your Joy-Con 2 controllers, kinda like the 'JoyVerse' grip from JSAUX, except this one seems to have some sort of hinge to allow for some angle adjustment.

"Introducing a new way to hold your Joy-Cons: the Joy-Lock Controller Holder. It's 80% cheaper than a Pro Controller, yet somehow even more comfortable."

On its own, the controller holder is priced at $19.95, but it's also designed to be used in conjunction with dbrand's 'Joy-Lock Grips', which are also priced at $19.95. Granted, if you get them both together, dbrand will knock $5 off to make it $34.90.

Then you've got some Stick Grips for the analogue controllers for an extra $9.95. So if you go for everything, you're looking at $44.95 which, yes, is about half what you'd expect to pay for an official Pro Controller, but is this thing really more comfortable..?

Honestly, we have our doubts.

And that's nothing against dbrand. Even with some solid grips, the Joy-Con are still, well... Joy-Con. They simply don't compare to the Pro Controller. You gotta be bold when you're trying to sell your wares though, so we admire the enthusiasm.

Here's a look at dbrand's new controller holder:

And for comparison, here's the Pro Controller:

To give dbrand some credit, we actually thought its Killswitch Case for the Switch 2 was pretty great, awarding it a score of 8/10 in our review for its design and comfort.