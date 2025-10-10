Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

If you're a fan of the stylish pinball game Demon's Tilt, then we have good news. The cyberpunk-esque sequel, Xenotilt: Hostile Pinball Action, is out now on the Switch eShop.

Once again developed by WIZNWAR and published by FLARB, Xenotilt is absolutely bursting at the seams with neon colours, nightmarish boss characters, and big numbers that go up, up, and up. In short, it's a game that will undoubtedly hook its claws in you and refuse to let go.

We reviewed Demon's Tilt back in 2019 and awarded it a score of 8/10, stating that it's "a game of stunning depth and complexity which rewards methodical players who aren't afraid to invest a lot of time learning all of the secrets and hidden tactics".

Let's check out the key features for Xenotilt:

AN EXPANSIVE 3 STORY TABLE

NIGHTMARISH NEW BOSSES

REALTIME LIGHTS, GORGEOUS SPRITEWORK

9 BALL MULTIBALL MATRIX

BIG NUMBERS, BULLET HELL

CAVERNOUSLY DEEP MECHANICS

A MEGA-DRIVEN SOUNDTRACK BY EC2151

Xenotilt is available now for £17.99 / $19.99. If you're on the fence for now, we'll have a review live very soon.