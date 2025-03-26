It has been a whopping 10 years since Xenoblade Chronicles X first arrived on Wii U, and a lot has changed in that time. Heading back to Mira via the Switch's new Definitive Edition, many are finding that the grind feels harder than it used to, with pesky grown-up things like life and work getting in the way of hardcore gaming sessions. Ugh.

However, gamers don't break so easily, and one player has engineered a technique to keep the credits rolling in, even when other commitments get in the way. Yes, the headline was a fan pun.

Reddit user Keys2tkingdom took to the r/XenobladeChroniclesX forum yesterday to reveal their credit-farming contraption: a desk fan, rubber band, and a well-placed book. Doesn't look like much individually, but together, the items help to keep the control stick regularly moving in different directions — which, in XCX is enough to keep the rewards rolling in.

As explained in the attached thread, this technique keeps your player character up and moving, passively earning credits and mineable materials as they walk in circles around Mira. Keys2tkingdom notes that the controller inputs need to be occasional, not constant, since the game will stop registering one long input after a while. So, with holding the stick down with a rubber band out the window, the oscillating fan's occasional movement is the next best thing.

What's more, it apparently works. The original poster claims that the technique pulls in around three million credits during a working day! Sure, you'll hit your miranium limit pretty quickly, but if it's cold, hard cash you're after (for all those darn upgrades), then this feels like a win.

Naturally, we're sure that other credit-farming techniques are available (a controller with a turbo button feels like an easier approach, for example), but we're a sucker for an extravagant bit of machinery and there is something pretty funny about watching a desk fan do all the heavy lifting...