Publisher Microids has revealed the release date for its upcoming 3D adventure title, Inspector Gadget - Mad Time Party.
Launching on Switch on September 14th, 2023, the Smart Tale Games developed game will be available in physical and digital formats and will feature support for up to 4 players. Physical editions will also include 2 sticker sheets and a poster at launch.
Let's remind ourselves of the game itself, shall we?
Wowsers! Play as the iconic Inspector Gadget and join your friends in this new party game! Metro City has fallen under the control of the evil Dr. Claw. In order to save the city, Inspector Gadget must use a time machine to go back in time. Unfortunately, the machine breaks down and the inspector's ancestors are teleported to the present.
Your mission: Explore Metro City and confront Inspector Gadget’s ancestors to recover the missing parts of the machine. You'll have to solve mini-game quests to unlock the bolts needed to repair it.
Features:
Embark on a fun and exciting adventure as the legendary Inspector Gadget and save Metro City from Dr. Claw!
Explore Metro City and complete quests and challenges in Adventure Mode.
Discover 16 entertaining mini games inspired by the Inspector Gadget universe, such as Count Them All, My Precious and Pass the Bomb!
Have fun with family and friends in Multiplayer mode.
Enjoy the exceptional soundtrack by Tanis Chalopin, the daughter of Inspector Gadget's creator, Jean Chalopin.
Will you be adding Inspector Gadget - Mad Time Party to your Switch repertoire? Let us know with a comment.
Comments 11
I'm not trying to be mean, but it looks terrible. I can only imagine that in movement it looks even worse. Looks aside it's weird enough that it might just work.
Woohoo...!
Another kids game by Microids. 😃
I will get the PS5 version as possible.
Great maybe he can solve to mystery as to why this game looks, well, bad, though to be fair you don’t need to be a detective to figure that out lmao.
Hmm i don't know, its not the best but ehh...
It looks ummm okay. Still going to try it out if the price is right.
Who doesn't love Inspector Gadget?
Can't believe this leaked ahead of the Nintendo Direct, smh. Hope the 5 minutes of internet clout was worth it to spoil the hype announcement of this gem.
@Not_Soos
I mean why not?
Another announcement of 3rd party kids games by Microids is very welcome for me.
Go-Go- Gadget Trash Bin
We'll see the quality of the game when it actually comes out, not just a description and some screenshots, but hope it's good for those interested in it (potentially including me as I certainly wouldn't mind an Inspector Gadget game)!
Speaking of trash, I would be all over a port of the Mr. Bean games on Wii/DS, but that's a rare exception where I would be willing to shill for mediocrity.
I also would have considered The Addams Family game had the choice of art style not looked so damn grotesque (oh, the irony).
@Sisilly_G
I would like to see new Mr Bean games on modern consoles and better Microids as the publisher.
Tap here to load 11 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...