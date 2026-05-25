BitSummit 2016
Image: Nintendo Life

I’ve covered a lot of gaming conventions in my time. Innumerable PAXes, E3 once, and a few Tokyo Game Shows. None of them match the immaculate vibes of BitSummit, Japan’s indie gaming convention.

BitSummit Punch
Image: BitSummit

From developers fresh out of University to seasoned vets striking out on their own, an infectious enthusiasm for this hobby we all love takes over Kyoto for a weekend – made all the better this year as the showrunners bumped BitSummit up from a sweltering July to a bearable May.

Despite the heat, last year I saw a renewed enthusiasm for Nintendo as the Switch 2 had just been released. This year, it was almost impossible to choose just 10 games that will eventually make their way onto the Switch 1 or 2, so I’ve upped it to 12.

I’ve confirmed with each and every developer below that their game is either coming to a Switch console or they’re earnestly trying to get there, as Nintendo is still playing a bit coy with Switch 2 dev kits.

BitSummit 2026 - Every (Eventual) Switch 1 & 2 Game We Played

Penguin Colony (Switch 2)

Penguin Colony
Image: Origame Digital

When the director behind Penguin Colony, Tali Faulkner, reached out for a meeting to show me his demo, I expected something more along the lines of an Animal Crossing clone based on the title alone. I couldn’t have been more wrong.

Instead, Penguin Colony is best described as Lovecraftian cosmic horror seen through the eyes of penguins. Yes, you read that right. Coming from Origame Digital (Umurangi Generation), the penguins — which you can swap between and have different traversal strengths based on their size — explore a very John Carpenter-esque Antarctic, slowly unravelling the mystery of what happened to a Nazi expedition.

As I slid on my belly across large swathes of ice (first as a large penguin and then a baby penguin that could squeeze through gaps), I uncovered camps inhabited by insane Nazis. Well, more insane than usual. Some mumbled and rambled about unimaginable horrors as I waddled on by, while others had carved the skin from their faces, revealing a gruesome mask beneath. One’s head exploded as I shimmied a bit too close.

I won’t spoil much more because Penguin Colony is one of those games you have to play yourself, but I will say if you’re a fan of Disco Elysium you might recognise the narrator’s voice.

This one you can expect on Switch 2 sometime in October, along with a demo this summer.

Pro Jank Footy (Switch 1 & 2)

Pro Jank Footy
Image: Powerbomb Games

As a Canadian, I didn’t know Australia had its own style of football, but after sitting down to play Pro Jank Footy, now I do.

As the title implies, Pro Jank Footy takes an arcade-like Aussie-rules football game and adds a lot of roguelite jank to it, making for an absurdly hectic party game that anyone can pick up and play – even Canadians!

Controls are simple: you can pass between the players on your team and kick the ball about. Pro Jank Footy complicates this simple formula by giving the player who lets in a goal a choice or cards that manipulate the match. These cards can be anything from swapping scores to adding a literal car to your team that runs down opponents.

As I played a few matches, I saw cards that turned everyone on the field into footballs, added extra goals all around the field, spawned a DVD Video logo that obstructed the screen (and didn’t quite hit the corners), and even more absurdity.

This uniquely Australian game is confirmed for Switches 1 and 2 sometime in 2026.

Monowave (Switch 1)

Monowave
Image: Studio BBB

Monowave is a colourful little platformer from Studio BBB Inc., a developer based in South Korea. In this adorable game, you control Mono as he shifts between different emotions that give him different powers to progress.

An angry Mono can wall jump. A happy Mono moves quicker and jumps higher. A sorrowful Mono can squeeze through gaps as a depressed little blob, and an anxious Mono has too much to worry about to mind spikey obstacles.

These emotions extend to the other critters in each stage. An angry red crocodile will attack you. On the other hand, a sad crocodile turns into a springboard to reach greater heights. The empathetic Mono can give his emotion to the creatures you come across, which is necessary to clear each level and find difficult-to-reach collectibles.

You can expect to play Monowave on Switch 1 sometime in 2026.

FEAR FA 98 (Switch 1 & 2)

FEAR FA 98
Image: Jacob Jazz

FEAR FA 98 was by far the most bizarre game I played at BitSummit this year, and I think developer Jacob Jazz would be glad to hear me say so. It combines arcade-soccer gameplay with the horror of Silent Hill 2 and then adds a few dashes of grotesque absurdity for good measure.

It’s really two games in one: an old-school FIFA but with power-ups and a lot of blood and a single-player Silent Hill-esque campaign. If you want to ignore the campaign entirely, you can do so, but playing the versus mode will unlock items that help you progress the story further.

I spent most of my time getting wrecked by Jazz and the computer alike as I tried my very best as a team of sexy, murderous nurses to score some goals. The more I played, the more bizarre things got, as power-ups would trigger Final Fantasy-like summons that scored for me with massive energy beams.

I’m looking forward to seeing more of it when it enters Early Access later this year – especially with online play. It will come to Nintendo consoles sometime after that.

Vikings on Trampolines (Consoles TBC)

Vikings On Trampolines
Image: D-Studio

Owlboy is one of the most beautiful pixel-based games I’ve played, and D-Pad Studios may have outshone it with their next game, Vikings on Trampolines. Thematically and gameplay-wise, the two games couldn’t be more different: where Owlboy was an action platformer with its fair share of puzzles, Vikings on Trampolines is a brawler featuring both a co-op adventure mode and friendship-ruining versus mode.

In the former, you and up to three friends take on Balloonie and his balloon-based henchmen because Vikings are their natural enemies with their pointy helms. The problem is the Vikings can’t touch the ground and have to continue bouncing on trampolines; if they do fall off, they lose a heart and if there’s none left, it’s game over.

In the first stage I played with Art Director Simon Anderson, I had little problem popping some evil balloon guys and staying aloft, jumping off his viking to achieve even greater heights – though I did get distracted by the gorgeously rendered forest and mountain in the background quite often.

I didn’t last long in the latter stages, however, as trampolines flew by on speedy minecarts or a massive whale chomped apart half of the ship that the trampolines rested on, though I definitely improved in my short time with the game because it’s incredibly easy and intuitive to play.

Vikings on Trampolines can be played with only the left control stick, making it more accessible for players of different ages and abilities. In fact, Anderson told me he played with deaf people who sign with one hand while playing with the other, conspiring to take him out in the game’s versus mode in a language he couldn’t follow.

Speaking of the versus mode, Vikings on Trampolines will absolutely wreck friendships. Power-ups spawn frequently and give you abilities like hammer attacks that send your soon-to-be former friends flying off-screen as if they were a Super Smash Bros. character.

These Vikings will likely make it to a Nintendo Switch someday, although nothing is officially confirmed quite yet.

Starpath (Consoles TBC)

Starpath
Image: Jonathan Smårs

Starpath is all about building and maintaining your starship as you explore a vast universe, and though that might sound rather chill, I couldn’t shake a feeling of existential dread as my character woke up alone – though I’m told by the developer Jonathan Smårs that you can bring some co-op friends with you.

What calmed my nerves after I got the hang of navigating zero gravity was finding several floppy discs strewn about. I collected one after another as the ship slowly drifted through the cosmos, plopping them into a little computer and playing little retro-style games on them. One of the games was a simple racing game while another was a Minesweeper clone that I probably spent too much time on, as I had a notification in the top-right corner telling me to fix a ship leak.

Donning a nearby space suit, I tried not to panic as I exited the starship and drifted a little bit too far from it. Luckily, you have some fairly powerful thrusters that helped me get back and find the leak. Here, I learned about the build mode and how you can greatly expand and customise your ship.

Once repaired, it was off to orbit nearby planets to find out whether or not I was truly alone in the universe. Presumably. I ended the demo there because I panicked when I noticed my oxygen was getting a little bit low and I couldn’t find the entry hatch.

There’s no release date yet but Smårs — lead engineer and designer of Valheim — assures me Switch 2 is the eventual goal.

Starless Umbra (Consoles TBC)

Starless Umbra
Image: Alcuria Games

When a game channels as much Secret of Mana energy as Starless Umbra, it’s impossible for me to pass up. I played through 30 minutes or so of an early section, switching between friends Amalia and Illari as they hunted little round rabbits and venomous snakes in a grassy region that wouldn’t look out of place on a Super NES.

If I had a friend of my own, I could have passed a second controller off to them so we could play together, though I found the computer-controlled companion more than capable enough. Much like its direct inspiration, Starless Umbra isn’t turn-based but rather features fast-paced action-RPG combat.

While I only played an early section, a sizzle reel nearby showcased dramatic story moments, different playable characters, and varied environments.

Developer Alcuria Games has every intention to bring this one to the Nintendo Switch consoles, but it’s still relatively early in development.

Lunars (Consoles TBC)

Lunars
Image: Anubis Arts

Lunars is a party game based on zodiac animals that reminded me of Mario Party mixed with the visual style of Little Big Planet. You’ve got your boards, your dice rolls, your minigames, but the characters are also made of felt with plenty of ways to customise them to your liking.

Lunars features a lot that sets it apart from its direct inspiration. Hanny and Waleed Agawani — the brothers behind Anubis Arts — love and hate party games like Mario Party, respectively, giving them perspectives to streamline the frustrating parts of the board-based party game experience while also tapping into what makes the genre so fun to play with your frienemies.

Take, for instance, their Blitz mode, where everyone hits their dice at once instead of taking turns. This speeds up games exponentially without sacrificing strategy, as you can still use items to mess with your opponents in real-time.

After every shared turn, you hop into one of 30+ minigames. One had me running around collecting musical notes more quickly than my opponents, while another had me floating up from bubble to bubble. If I missed a bubble, I’d fall all the way back down. My favourite was a little King of the Hill mode that had me controlling a little tank, complete with tank controls.

Naturally, I lost horribly to a group of incredibly competent computer players but I'm looking forward to bullying real people on a Nintendo console sometime after it leaves Early Access on Steam.

WTF – Waifu Tactical Force (Consoles TBC)

WTF Waifu Tactical Force
Image: Extremely Normal

WTF – Waifu Tactical Force was sold to me as 'Waifu Titanfall' and after playing a few rounds of deathmatch, I don’t think that’s an exaggeration, though I didn’t get to pilot any mechs in this build. The speed, wallrunning, and incredibly tight first-person shooting (including a Titanfall 2-style Smart Pistol) were here, however.

Except, y’know, I was an anime Waifu girl with a kitten-shaped reticle on my bright pink-and-blue gun, running around a vibrant arena full of cherry blossoms. I played a handful of matches against WTF's Executive Producer, Raya Winterhalter, and didn't do half bad if I do say so myself.

WTF didn’t only remind me of Titanfall. Your Waifu of choice also comes equipped with abilities like grenades that deal no damage but send opponents flying and even a bubble shield that felt right out of Halo 3. Except it, of course, had sparkly musical notes shimmering all around it.

For a game with WTF as an acronym, it was no less sweaty than those juggernaut FPS titles we grew up with. While I played on a Steam Deck — on which it ran smoothly — this one is hopefully coming to the Switch 2 after it releases in Early Access sometime next year.

Midnight Horde (Consoles TBC)

Midnight Horde
Image: Carry Castle

Midnight Horde is one of those slick, pixel-based roguelites that grab your attention immediately. It sets itself apart from similar titles like Vampire Survivors in the way it uses verticality and a kind of parkour system on a 2D plane to keep you on your toes as hordes of skeletons clamber after you.

In the demo I played, I started as the Wanderer, though I had the option to play as a Gunslinger as well. The Wander begins with the Silver Blades skill that, every few seconds, spawns a Silver Blade that slashes in a wide arc around the Wanderer automatically. As I levelled up, I unlocked a rifle that targeted a nearby foe for some high damage and a shotgun that melted everything in front of me every few moments.

As you can tell, weapons auto-attack, freeing you up to leap around and avoid the deadly hordes as you collect treasure chests containing upgrades. While I didn’t experience the build mode myself, you can customise each run with different buildings that grant boons. Not only do they change the landscape, but also the run itself.

Midnight Horde will release on Steam first in 2026 with the eventual goal of bringing it to the Nintendo Switches.

Sleepover (Consoles TBC)

Sleepover
Image: KittyWampus

Last year, I highlighted a 3D platformer from KittyWampus, an up-and-coming developer out of New Zealand, called Bashful Adoration. While Bashful Adoration looks better than ever, KittyWampus also showed off a new, smaller project with completely different vibes: Sleepover, a visual novel where you take control of Yuna, the sole survivor of humanity trying to find meaning in an empty world.

In the short demo I played, I controlled Yuna as she wandered around her house, getting lost in memories of her brother and their complicated relationship with her mother. As you might expect, these memories start to get a little weird and downright creepy, accentuated by a unique, sketchy art style and shocking bursts of animation.

The demo concludes when a mysterious girl arrives at Yuna’s door – not a phantom of her tortured memories. It left me with many questions that I want answers to.

I’ll have to wait a while, though, because Sleepover is still in early development with eventual plans for a Switch release.

Petal Runner (Consoles TBC)

Petal Runner
Image: Nano Park Studios

Last, I won’t talk too much about Petal Runner as I’ve done a full hands-on of the demo I played, but I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the most visually striking — and Nintendo-coded — game that I played at BitSummit this year.

Keep an eye out for a deeper look soon. Despite looking like a Pokémon clone, it’s far more than that.

While there were many more amazing games that didn’t make this list, what do you think of the ones that did? Are there any you’re particularly excited for? Let us know in this poll and the comments.

Which of these games are you most interested in?

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