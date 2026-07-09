If you've yet to indulge in what we reckon is one of the better metroidvanias in recent years with MIO: Memories in Orbit, then now might be the time to bite.

Pix'n Love has announced a new physical edition of the game set to launch in October 2026, with a Collector's Edition to follow in Winter. Limited to 2,000 and 500 copies respectively, both with come with the game complete on the cartridge. With all of the kerfuffle around physical games at the moment (thanks, Sony), this is a nice move from Pix'n Love.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube848k

So let's take a look at what to expect with each edition:

Standard Edition (€49.90) - The game is region free.

- Full game included on cartridge.

- First Edition: includes a reversible cover.

- Limited to 2000 copies.



Collector's Edition (€99.90) - MIO: Memories in Orbit (physical edition) for Nintendo Switch 2, featuring a reversible cover.

- An exclusive numbered zinc alloy medal.

- A premium cardboard portfolio containing 8 collectible lithographs.

- A rigid premium collector's box featuring a die-cut window on the front.

Pretty good, huh?

And if you'd like to see more about what we think of MIO: Memories in Orbit, be sure to check out our full review. We gave it an 8/10 and said: