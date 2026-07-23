Mini Review Castaway (Switch) - A Fine-Looking But Very Thin Piece Of Zelda Flotsam A quick link to the past

Cave Looters (Cascadia Games, 24th Jul, $4.99) - The cave ranger returns with his lady by his side in this treasure-hunting adventure! Journey underground is search of long lost loot. Face down giant bug, snakes, and rival looters. Crack your whip, fire your pistol, and toss some TNT in this lighthearted, laid-back western, full of platformer fun.

Chilling Urban Legends (TT, 23rd Jul, $2.99) - A phone that won't stop ringing at midnight. A figure seated where no one should be. Something that moves only inside the mirror — At the scene of every whispered "scary rumour," there's one clue you mustn't overlook. This is a picture-mystery game where you observe eerie scenes inspired by urban legends and hunt down the "wrongness" or "clue" hidden in the image. Each scenario hides several puzzles to solve. "Something about this room is off. " When you feel it, tap the evidence on the screen. Get it right, and the "real reason" behind the rumour is revealed, along with a reasoning explanation. It's not just scary — there's the satisfying click of "Ah, so THAT'S what was going on. " A dim abandoned house, a school at midnight, a deserted tunnel… Read through one spine-chilling scene after another with your own eye for detail. There's nothing graphic or gory — the only scary things are the atmosphere and the wrongness. How to play is simple.

Club Soko (Miracle Tea, 23rd Jul, $13.99) - Play as Maude, a graffiti artist compelled to tag up the walls of a nightclub at every possible opportunity. As you move your way past bouncers and club goers you come to discover there’s more to Club Soko than meets the eye. Game Features: - Over 100+ handcrafted puzzles - An undo system to work through past mistakes - 6 chapters each with their own music - 13 unlockable cameo characters to discover from other true indie devs, artists, and indie games! - 11 different kinds of puzzle pieces - 2 types of secret rooms to find - A chill music mode - A puke toggle! - The first puzzle game in the world with a circle pit!

Cubic Riders (NOSTRA GAMES, 23rd Jul, $1.99) - A fast-paced racing game where you can test your skills and see how you perform on the track. You have to be really fast and make decisions in milliseconds. Avoid all the obstacles and become number one! Customise your Cubics to win in style!

Dead Echo (Eathrabaria, 16th Jul, $4.99) - Set within a dark, atmospheric environment filled with abandoned spaces and distorted realities, the game challenges you to explore, survive, and uncover the truth behind a creeping, unknown presence. Every location in Dead Echo is crafted to build tension through environmental storytelling, subtle audio cues, and a constant feeling of being watched. There are no clear answers or safe paths—only fragments of information scattered across eerie corridors, broken structures, and shifting spaces that seem to change when you’re not looking. The deeper you explore, the more unstable reality becomes. Survival depends on awareness, patience, and careful decision-making. Resources are scarce, visibility is limited, and danger often reveals itself too late. The game emphasizes psychological tension over direct confrontation, forcing players to rely on their instincts as much as their tools. Every sound could be a warning, and every shadow may hide something watching you back.

Disgaea Mayhem (NIS America, 23rd Jul, $59.99) - The princess needs her flan in this brand new take on the venerated Disgaea franchise. Take direct control of the action as N.A., a mercenary with a discerning sweet tooth, as you mow down monsters in the name of money. Equip weapons from seven different classes to play in seven different ways! Whether you want to use the tried-and-true sword or the ranged bow, you can always switch your weapon to switch up the way you play! The more things Magichange, the more they stay the same. Grind levels, improve your equipment, and pass new bills at the Dark Chocolate Assembly to make the numbers go up until you're dealing millions of damage with every hit! You can even recruit classic demons like the Prinny to bring along with you! It's time to experience Disgaea in a whole new way!

Dreamscapes: The Full Journey (Joindots, 16th Jul, $9.99) - Experience Laura’s complete story in an atmospheric hidden-object adventure bundle full of puzzles, dream worlds, and dark secrets. In Dreamscapes – The Sandman, Laura falls into an inexplicable sleep. To save her, you must delve into her subconscious, explore dream worlds, solve puzzles, and confront the dark power of the Sandman. In Dreamscapes – Nightmare’s Heir, the nightmare returns: Two years later, Laura’s boyfriend Tim falls into a coma—and once again, the Sandman is pulling the strings behind the scenes. Discover fantastical dreamscapes, solve tricky puzzles, and face a sinister story full of secrets, memories, and dark magic. • A modern blend of point-and-click adventure and hidden object gameplay • Explore exciting locations and experience a captivating story • Solve a variety of hidden object scenes and mini-games • 2 game modes each (normal and advanced) • Each includes a bonus chapter

Drive Horizon Story (Global Games Publisher, 28th Jul, $9.99) - You awaken inside a deserted house with no memory of how you arrived. The only thing waiting for you is an old car parked beside a dusty garage, along with a handful of supplies that may be enough to keep you alive. With nowhere else to turn, you leave the abandoned home behind and begin a journey across a vast, unforgiving desert where every mile hides new dangers. In Drive Horizon Story your vehicle is more than transportation—it is your lifeline. Search abandoned locations for fuel, food, tools, and valuable resources while upgrading your car to survive the harsh environment. The endless highway is filled with unexpected encounters, mechanical failures, hostile threats, and unsettling mysteries that grow stranger the farther you travel. Features: • Vast Desert Exploration: Drive across a sprawling, ever-changing desert filled with abandoned locations, hidden discoveries, and unexplained secrets.

Dungeon Antiqua (AMATA, 29th Jul, $8.99) - Dungeon Antiqua is a dungeon crawl-type RPG with beautiful dots and nostalgic sounding chiptunes that are reminiscent of the 1980s and 1990s. - 2D maps that expand to match the character's field of view. - A game design that can be played over and over again thanks to a wide variety of professions, free party formation and auto-generated maps. - Game progression focused on hacking and exploration, with no redundant scenarios or direction. - Fast-paced, modern and comfortable controls. Dungeon Antiqua is a portal to new adventures for players who love retro games. Enjoy new challenges while reminiscing about the good old days of gaming!

EGGCONSOLE Dragon Slayer Level 2.0 PC-8801 (D4 Enterprise, 23rd Jul, $6.49) - Released by Nihon Falcom in 1984, this is a seminal action RPG. Players become a lone warrior on a quest to slay a three-headed dragon and recover four crowns. Your journey begins by hunting for a sword. Aside from your blade, you can only equip one item. To survive, strategically cycle through a limited inventory: the ""Cross"" to ward off monsters, the ""Ring"" to push walls, the ""Key"" to unlock chests, and the ""Power Stone"" to boost strength at home. ""Coins"" (to increase HP) and ""Magic Pots"" (to replenish mana) can be carried in unlimited quantities. Defeating enemies yields experience to unlock a variety of spells: ""KICK"" to strike by shoving walls, ""BREAK"" to demolish obstacles, ""FLY"" to transform into a bird and fly, and ""FREEZE"" to stop enemies. These magical abilities give you a vital edge. Armed with your sword, magic, and skills, venture deep into monster territory. Will you safely bring all four crowns back home? This edition (Version 2.

Gurei (Astrolabe Games, 23rd Jul, $19.99) - Overview Rei, the main character, is a human spirit bound with the challenging duty of defeating mystical entities of nature, the Kami, to obtain their power. You are free to pick your fights against the Kami in any order. The game features a dynamic difficulty system where each enemy strength is defined by the player’s chosen path. This means that the very same Kami fought at the very beginning could also be the final boss in a different route. Hope to never leave the one you struggle most to fight last! Combat Features Besides sword attacks, dodges, head stomps and other basic abilities, Rei will learn a completely new skill for each defeated Kami. Those will provide further depth to your combat arsenal, be it a stronger dash, a weapon that can execute enemies, the ability to heal and many more! Player choice is the ultimate power.

Helix: Descent N Ascent (Badass Mongoose, 23rd Jul, $14.99) - Helix: Descent N Ascent has a monochrome artstyle that draws inspiration from 1980s black-and-white indie comics, 1990s manga, and 1970s Franco-Belgian comics. Explore a world that evokes the dichotomy of light and darkness. With atmospheric music by Jim Guthrie (Sword and Sorcery, Nobody Saves The World and Below) added into the mix, it makes for an artistic journey to remember. Journey into the forgotten world of Helix, where ancient powers awaken within you. Unlock and combine embodied abilities to unravel the mysteries of a lost civilization. Descend into a tale that will challenge your mind and soul, solving intricate puzzles as you ascend to the light of a new day. ​ Key Features In search of the truth: You awaken in a dull, dark, disembodied world. Though you're usually alone, you soon encounter another being who looks just like you, except he always seems to be at odds with you. Who is this doppelganger? Is he a friend or a foe? Puzzle your way out: Discover new powers as you progress through your adventure. Each one allows you to meaningfully interact with your surroundings and solve the many puzzles awaiting you. Combine your powers: Master the unique mix-and-match system that allows you to combine your powers while you explore the barren lands of Helix. A deep emotional journey: reflect on identity, solitude and relationships. Helix weaves each mystery and memory of a past existence with personal, cultural, and spiritual threads. An artistic journey: Experience a tale not told with words, but through stunning black-and-white artwork, living 2D scenery, evocative paintings, and powerful atmospheric music. Enchanting music: Helix was designed and developed with Jim Guthrie's incredible music in mind (and ear). The score takes the player to the edge of a dreamlike, serene, and strange universe.

High Times (Mama Morin, 23rd Jul, $19.99) - In a world where you can literally eat your feelings, you work at the Hotbox, a special donut shop where every donut is infused with mood enhancers that can change your customers' emotions. But people don't always know what they need, so from flavors that give them courage to ones that lift their spirits, it's up to you to choose the right mood and help each troubled customer. Listen to their stories, offer advice in the form of donuts, and help mend broken relationships.

In The Dark Collection (Caracal Games, 23rd Jul, $4.99) - Experience the complete In The Dark saga, a retro-inspired sci-fi puzzle collection. Across two interconnected adventures, you’ll uncover the mysteries surrounding abandoned spacecraft, strange transmissions, and unknown forces lurking beyond the stars. What begins as a simple mission quickly spirals into something far greater. As systems fail and a deadly virus spreads, captain Ikalo Pann must uncover the truth hidden behind each light. Each puzzle solved brings you closer to answers and the truth behind the signal. Featuring both In The Dark and In The Dark 2, this collection combines atmospheric storytelling with addictive light-based puzzle gameplay inspired by classic handheld experiences, and brings both games in the series together for the first time. Manipulate grids of lights, discover the patterns, and tackle hundreds of handcrafted puzzles across multiple gameplay modes.

Japan Stigmatized Property -日本事故物件監視協会- (G-MODE, 16th Jul, $7.19) - Note: This game focuses on Japanese-style psychological horror and subtle, atmospheric fear. It is not based on jump scares, action, or chase scenes. Your task is to observe real-world locations in Japan and report any abnormal phenomena. Inspired by Japanese urban legends, this experience blends horror with visual attention. You may find the horror “quiet”—but it lingers in your mind. If you enjoy subtle, unsettling vibes over gore or action, this game is for you. ーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーー To All Employees, You are a surveillance officer of Japan Stigmatized Property Operate the security cameras installed throughout the property and monitor for any signs of anomalies If you discover anything unusual, report it immediately Failure to report anomalies or repeated mistakes will result in a mission failure Conversely, if you can maintain surveillance from midnight to 5 a. m.

Lily Fantasia (JUSTDAN, 29th Jul, $14.99) - When the music begins, fate begins to tremble. Step into the role of Hiano Kenji, a pianist on a journey to save his gravely ill mother. The moment you meet Lily, a mysterious vampire girl, your fate is quietly rewritten. In a world where rhythm and combat intertwine, music becomes your weapon. Parry attacks, strike back to the beat, and turn every breathtaking duel into a spectacular musical performance. Featuring multiple original tracks, various difficulty levels, and global leaderboards, find your rhythm—and your answer—within the music.

Lootbag Tactics (UMURO, 16th Jul, $9.99) - Lootbag Tactics is a fantasy strategy game that brings together deep inventory management and thrilling auto-battler mechanics. Collect the right items, build your unbeatable setup, and outsmart your rivals! Surviving the arena requires more than just raw power; it requires a sharp mind. You must efficiently manage your limited bag space and choose the right weapons, shields, and accessories from the shop. Open chests to find Epic gear, combine items to multiply your strength, and step onto the battlefield. Discover the unique advantages of different classes! Play as a Knight to strengthen your shields or unlock new strategies with specialized perks like Shield Doctrine and Frontline Training. Once your grid is set, sit back and watch your warriors automatically battle it out in a flawless display of your tactics! Key Features: * Deep Inventory Management: Place your items strategically on your grid-based bag.

Memory of Memorie : A Chill Story (BeXide, 23rd Jul, $10.79) - Through Nintendo Switch™, a girl living in another world keeps you company while you work at your desk. Memory of Memorie : A Chill Story is a work adventure where the story progresses together with the time you spend working, as you share your desk time with Memorie, an apprentice witch. In a quiet room filled with gentle Celtic music, whenever you sit down to work, Memorie studies magic by your side. What used to be solitary work time slowly becomes something warmer: time shared with someone. ■ The more you focus, the more the story unfolds The game features a Pomodoro-based focus timer. As you accumulate focused work sessions, conversations with Memorie and events in her world gradually unlock. Everyday chats. Small changes creeping into the village. And the secret she keeps hidden. Beyond your work, a new piece of the story awaits. ■ Your focus changes her world As the story progresses, Memorie's room gradually begins to change. Her favourite cup.

Meow Moments: Celebrating Frost & Flora (Mens Sana Interactive, 29th Jul, $2.99) - Experience the Beauty of the Seasons! In this cozy hidden-object adventure, cats and friends explore the contrast between a frosty winter wonderland and a serene blooming garden. Every detail invites you to discover that whether in the snow or under falling petals, friendship and fun are always in season. Start your journey in The Winter Resort, a bustling snow-covered village where everyday life unfolds with gentle humor. Watch playful kittens ice skating, enjoying snowball fun, and sipping hot cocoa in a frosty wonderland full of warm encounters and cozy winter joy. Then, step into The Cherry Blossom Park to visit a tranquil Japanese-inspired setting. Explore a peaceful garden with elegant red bridges and lively street food stalls where cats celebrate the Hanami festival. Amidst the falling pink petals, discover that sharing quiet moments together is what truly makes spring magical.

Momoka (wo) Wasshoi (TOEI ANIMATION, 23rd Jul, $7.40) - Introducing a quirky minigame based on the anime Girls Band Cry! Alongside console support, the latest version of this game includes a new playable character—Iseri Muneo—and a new Truck Mode, where you need to reach the goal without falling off a moving truck! ■Game Overview Momoka (wo) Wasshoi was developed by staff of the anime Girls Band Cry. Wacky, weird, and wonderfully goofy, it's been streamed by the anime's cast to the delight of the series' fans. This straightforward 2D platformer has you take control of Nina Iseri and Subaru Awa as they run, jump, and carry a groggy Momoka Kawaragi past loads of obstacles, all to fling their bleary-eyed guitarist onto her couch so she can catch a few much-needed Zs. It features several unique levels, including a challenging auto-scrolling level where you'll need to balance atop a speeding truck to reach your goal!

Papercraft Tactics (AGE Zero, 24th Jul, $9.99) - Arrange, rotate, and link weapons, potions, and magical wands on a grid to align inputs and outputs. When a turn starts, your backpack comes alive: links fire, effects cascade, and your custom combos automatically fill the action queue. Draft new items, manage deep elemental resistances, and nudge the battlefield with tactical card plays in a charming, cosy paper-theatre world.

Pit Panic (Flying Rat Studio, 21st Jul, $12.74) - Pit Panic is a challenging rogue-like 2D platformer with fast pace, unique gameplay and environmental puzzles. Take on the role of a curious archeologist and race through handcrafted levels, take down ancient bosses and jump up like your pants are on fire. GET HOOKED! Wield the mysterious hook – a powerful omnitool – that digs through blocks, swings you around and unlocks hidden treasures. Master physics-driven movement to avoid deadly traps and blast through interactive blocks. Turn sand into glass, jelly into fire and bridges into weapons, if necessary. THINK FAST, RUN FASTER You will have to dig deep to return to the surface. There are many ways to die, but only one way to survive: up. Get in the flow, make split-second decisions and even sacrifice your health for power-ups to escape the crumbling Aztec temple. EVERY RUN IS DIFFERENT Discover four distinct biomes, each with unique puzzles, enemies and art styles.

Royal Pit (CGI GERMANY DESIGN, 24th Jul, $9.99) - A psychological horror roguelike where your financial decisions are somehow even scarier than the monster watching you. Six nights. Infinite debt. One cursed slot machine. And something in the darkness that really wants to see how this ends. Good luck. You're going to need it. - The Gilded Trap. Step into a lavish, one-room royal hall where opulence meets terror. Surrounded by marble columns and flickering crystal chandeliers, you are trapped in a high-stakes gambling nightmare. - Spin to Survive. Your life depends on the whims of a cursed slot machine. Pull the lever to align lemons, cherries, and crowns to clear an ever-growing debt. Every spin counts when the deadline is breathing down your neck. - Artifacts and Amulets. Purchase permanent upgrades from a gilded vending machine using hard-earned tokens. From Silver Cherry Rings to the Cursed Diadem, these mystical items manipulate luck and multiply your winnings - if you can afford the price.

Runic Curse (PRIME, 16th Jul, $2.99) - Step into the boots of Adrian, a shipwreck survivor stranded on a mysterious and hostile island. With your crew missing and danger lurking in every shadow, you must explore ancient ruins, face terrifying monstrosities, and find a way back home. Will you embrace your fate or fall to the darkness? Forge Your Ultimate Playstyle Survival demands more than brute strength. Combine a vast arsenal of cold weapons with mystical sigils to unleash devastating elemental attacks. Adapt your strategy on the fly, manage your stamina, and utilise perfect-timed rolls to outsmart ruthless foes and colossal bosses. Explore, Upgrade, and Conquer Traverse 10 vast, interconnected locations filled with hidden secrets and pathways that unlock as you grow stronger. Level up your character, allocate stats to fit your playstyle, and craft consumable items to survive the harshest encounters.

Silent Cleaning (ESQUADRA, 23rd Jul, $1.29) - Note: This game is available in Japanese only. In this version, players can choose between two modes: ・Normal Mode ・Less-Scary Mode, designed for older elementary school children and up Key Feature 1: Real cleaning products appear in the game The game features actual Kao cleaning products, including Magiclean and Quickle products. Some hidden techniques even allow players to combine items and clean in ways that reflect the real-life features of the products. Key Feature 2: Discover hidden mechanisms and codes in each stage The mansion where the game takes place is divided into several stages. Players must use cleaning items to uncover hidden codes and find the keys needed to advance to the next stage. Key Feature 3: A mysterious “thing” creeps up on players as they clean In the game, a mysterious “thing” roams the mansion and gets in the player’s way. It reacts to even the smallest sounds, such as cleaning noises and footsteps, and attacks.

Sir, You Are Being Hunted (Ocean Media, 16th Jul, $19.99) - Sir, You Are Being Hunted is a procedurally-generated British horror in which tweed-wearing robots hunt you for sport. Roam the landscape, scavenge for food, hide breathlessly in the undergrowth, flee in terror, and even fight back with stolen weapons. Sir is a stealth and survival game unlike any other.

Sizeable (Alchemy Games, 29th Jul, $6.99) - Sizeable is a relaxing and peaceful puzzle/exploration game where you shrink and grow your way through handcrafted dioramas in search of hidden objects. What is Sizeable? Sizeable is a short, relaxing, and casual puzzle/exploration game centered around the unique mechanic of shrinking and growing. Originally developed as a student project, the game evolved into Business Goose Studio’s first commercial title. It’s a passion project, made with care and creativity, and we hope you enjoy playing it as much as we enjoyed making it. Shrinking and Growing Is the Key What if you had the power to resize anything around you — the moon, the sun, or even entire worlds? In Sizeable, you gain the ability to manipulate the size of objects in each diorama. Shrink the moon to lower the tide, or enlarge a cloud to create strong winds. Use these mechanics to solve puzzles and uncover three hidden objects in every level.

Solateria (SHINSEGAE I&C, 23rd Jul, $19.99) - A small fire warrior with no memories goes on a journey to find the King—the only hope to save the world. Solateria, the land of the Sun, once prospered under the Primordial Flame’s blessings. But everything changed when the Shadow Plague—the most deadly catastrophe it ever faced—descended, pushing Solateria to the brink of ruin. You wake up as a small fire warrior with no memories of the past. The only thing you can recall is a voice urging you to find the vanished King and save the world. Defeat powerful bosses corrupted by the Shadow Plague through stylish, parry-focused combat, and begin your journey to find the King. In the end, you will have to confront the truth. ■ Stylish Parry-Focused Combat Master enemy attack patterns and parry with perfect timing. Experience Solateria’s exhilarating combat flow, where parries lead straight into powerful counterattacks.

Staffer Retro: A Supernatural Mystery Quest (GamePia, 23rd Jul, $24.99) - A world where supernatural abilities exist. Plus, tools with mysterious powers, 'Staff. ' For Verita, an ordinary girl who resides in a second-hand store, Shop Retro, these things sound like stories from a far-off world. That is, until she's suddenly buried under a considerable debt. In order to sell staff and pay off her debt, delve into how these supernatural powers have shaped the past! Use conversation or exploration to gather information and new documents, then reach your own conclusion as you reason through what you've found. The results of your own choices and logic can lead you toward a different ending. Make use of the document-centric system that has defined the Staffer series! Combine information about these supernatural happenings recorded on all sorts of documents in order to discover a brand-new truth. Sort through six types of documents in order to find the clues to the story playing out.

Super Goldfish Scooping (SAT-BOX, 23rd Jul, $7.00) - Enjoy goldfish scooping anytime on Nintendo Switch™! Aim for a high score in solo play, or compete with up to 4 players in exciting multiplayer battles! Grab items and gain the upper hand! Make your poi bigger, boost your movement speed, and catch tons of fish! Sometimes you'll even be able to hinder your rivals and turn the tide of the match! Chaotic action and constant surprises mean it's anyone's game until the very end! Enjoy the festival atmosphere in this traditional goldfish scooping experience! Catch a variety of goldfish and rack up the highest score possible! A beautiful stage inspired by traditional rock gardens! Use the flow of the water to skillfully scoop up goldfish as they drift by! Dive into a colorful toy-box world packed with surprises! Toy goldfish and unpredictable gimmicks create nonstop chaos! Watch out for explosive pufferfish that affect everything around them! Beware of sharks that gobble up other fish!

The Convenience Store (Regista, 16th Jul, $4.31) - A short horror game starring a female college student working the night shift at a convenience store. The hit horror game from the acclaimed horror game development team Chilla's Art is now available on Nintendo Switch™! ●Additional Features -Includes a brand-new ending not available in the original PC version. -Collect the mascot character "Chillamaru" scattered throughout the map to trigger changes inside the convenience store. ●Story A female college student living alone takes a part-time job at a convenience store, drawn by the unusually high hourly wage. As she works the night shift, she begins to encounter a series of strange and terrifying supernatural events. What fate awaits her at the end of this nightmare?

The King is Watching (tinyBuild Games, 29th Jul, $14.99) - The King's watchful gaze. Peasants toil, miners dig, and knights train. . . but only when I look at them! Wherever my eyes fall, progress follows. But the moment I glance elsewhere? Laziness! Chaos! I must choose wisely between the fields, the mines, or the barracks, expanding my gaze so no one slacks off! Command the kingdom's lifeblood Water, wheat, stone, coal, silver, every resource fuels my empire! Farms feed my people, mines fund my ambitions, and workshops forge mighty defenses. Every decision shapes my reign, and only a well-managed kingdom will survive the storm. A roguelite kingdom Each land presents new trials, from cursed cemeteries to infernal depths. Enemies are led by unexpected Generals, demanding unique tactics to defeat. As a true roguelite, my efforts grant permanent upgrades for my next reign. With my royal council of cavalry masters, arcane sages, and cunning strategists, victory is inevitable! Ever-Expanding Kingdom!

The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante (101XP, 20th Jul, $19.99) - The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante is a narrative-driven RPG that tells of the hardships of a commoner's Lot in a realm of dark fantasy. Join the main character, Sir Brante, on a journey through the various stages of life and guide your protagonist as his personality is being forged by the cruel injustices of a society divided by class and ruled by outdated traditions. This is a story of a merciless world that punishes those who violate its laws. . . and the one man who dares to challenge the old order. Born a commoner with no rights or title, you were never fated for an easy existence. Changing your destiny and becoming a true heir to the Brante family name will put you at odds with the ancient customs and foundations. Go the distance from birth until true death, writing a history of great upheavals, monumental experiences, and difficult choices.

To the Basement: Before (Brainium Games, 23rd Jul, $6.99) - You are one of the last flying drones, untouched by the virus. You are faced with a quiet but crucial mission: penetrate the depths of the infected bunker and find what remains hidden within its sections. Something that will later play a key role in the fate of the entire complex. With each level, the corridors become more dangerous: external mechanisms, security traps, closed blocks that are easy to crash into—all hidden in the darkness. But the drone has a special vision; it can see what is normally invisible, and sometimes there's a chance that it can protect you from range. Along the way, you'll have to deal with epic bosses—malfunctioning security machines and twisted structures, whose virus has transformed into something unpredictable. To the Basement: Before is a side-scrolling arcade game where flight, maneuvering, devastating humidity, traps, and boss fights intertwine in a single, grim journey through a contaminated area.

Tolem (Frost Earth Studio, 23rd Jul, $11.99) - You are a small robot with no memory, in a world overrun by hostile machines. Explore 4 unique worlds and cleanse each area from corruption. Unlock elemental transformations that change the way you play. Fight, glide, and take on spectacular boss battles. Something isn’t right… and the truth is closer than you think. You awaken in the HUB, guided by Tixy, a mysterious robot who helps you find your way. With no memories, but a clear goal: stop the invasion and restore balance. Venture through 4 distinct environments, each filled with enemies, platforming challenges, and secrets to uncover. Complete small missions, explore freely, and collect bolts scattered across the levels. Throughout your journey, you’ll unlock unique elemental forms, each with its own abilities. Face dynamic boss battles, featuring multi-phase fights and intense action sequences. The further you go, the more you’ll realize… this world hides something much bigger.

Torii (Silesia Games, 23rd Jul, $9.99) - Traverse through the surreal world suspended somewhere between dream and emotion on a touching journey through grief, guilt, and healing, as you search for your lost sister, Lulu. Solve puzzles, recover lost memories, face your deepest fears and regrets. . . And don't be afraid to take the leap forward. Features: - Spatial puzzles with stealth mechanics - A poetic, introspective story with a thought-provoking narrative - A soft, yet abstract artstyle - A beautiful original soundtrack

Twofold (refint/games, 23rd Jul, $19.99) - Olive’s situation is dire. They're on the verge of being thrown out of college unless they can salvage their GPA, and their only chance rests on classes they know next to nothing about. Their lifeline: two club leaders who are more than willing to help them succeed. However, no solution is that easy. Olive soon finds themself in the middle of a conflict between these two friends that threatens to undo their long-standing love for each other. Twofold is a story about love, family, and connection. It celebrates family of all kinds, and explores the strength (and fragility) of bonds between people.

Viral Reload EX (Flynns Arcade, 23rd Jul, $7.49) - In the year 2063 the evil Kyle Kaboom has begun kidnapping the former members of his band Chainsaw Cannonball and infecting them with deadly viruses! Strapped into the Viral Unit, Bimmy and Octo must fight these infections all while trying to track down Kyle and stop him before he destroys the moon! - Gameplay - Blast away at deadly viruses and mechanical hybrids as you fight for the future of mankind! Dash through bullets, lasers, and even enemies to stay alive and rack up points. - Features - Story Mode - Defend earth from Kyle Kaboom at your pace: retry stages, practice bosses, and watch the story unfold. Arcade Mode - Rack up a high score and attempt to clear the game in one complete run! You'll receive extra lives and a shield power-up to help tackle the swarm of viruses. If you can do it once, can you do it 2 or even 3 times in a row? Boss Rush Mode - Once you've beaten the Story Mode, try your hand at Boss Rush!

Wake Up, Lia! (eastasiasoft, 29th Jul, $4.99) - Wake Up, Lia! is a narrative-driven 2D precision platformer set within nightmares shaped by bullying. As Lia, you will have to overcome deadly traps across 20 handcrafted stages to recover lost memories and fragments of your identity. Embark on a heartfelt journey of trauma, resilience and rebirth, blending emotional storytelling with challenging gameplay and an atmospheric soundtrack! Play solo or team up with a friend in local co-op! • Guide a young heroine through 20 nightmarish stages. • Run and leap with precision as you avoid deadly traps and pitfalls. • Choose from multiple difficulties for your desired challenge. • Recover memories to help Lia overcome emotional challenges. • Play solo or team up with a friend in local co-op.

Yog-Sothoth’s Yard (Bone Nail, 23rd Jul, $14.99) - Welcome to the yard！ In this game, you inherit an long-abandoned villa burdened with dark debts. You’ll manage a hotel and hire diverse employees including Death, a dragon, a Spirit Hunter, and a bioroid maid. Strange guests will arrive, each bearing their own mysterious events. Build your wealth through various methods like mining, adventuring, alchemy, and restaurant management, while adjusting your strategies based on the predictions of Oracles. *Caution: Consulting Oracles may decrease your sanity level! The fate of the world will be shaped by your decisions, and your staff may fall for you based on your choices. This game offers up to 23 different endings. The Hotel Making money is great! ! Making money is joyful What’s that, lose some sanity for the sake of earning money?

Gut Reaction: 'A few gems amongst the ink' Splatoon Raiders will obviously command a lot of attention this week, but do give Xenotilt: Hostile Pinball Action a shot if you haven't already. It's simply marvellous. Ollie Reynolds Reviews Editor, Nintendo Life

What will you be downloading this week? Search: You may select up to 5 answers: Splatoon Raiders Arcade Archives 2 SYVALION Console Archives Hercules no eikou II Taitan no metsubou Decollate Decoration Disgaea Mayhem FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster Memory of Memorie : A Chill Story - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Pit Panic UNBEATABLE - Breakout Edition Xenotilt: Hostile Pinball Action Arcade Archives SYVALION Blast'N Bounty Bomcat Bone Marrow 2 Case Solved: The London Files Castaway Cave Looters Chilling Urban Legends Club Soko Cubic Riders Dead Echo Dreamscapes: The Full Journey Drive Horizon Story Dungeon Antiqua EGGCONSOLE Dragon Slayer Level 2.0 PC-8801 Gurei Helix: Descent N Ascent High Times In The Dark Collection Japan Stigmatized Property -日本事故物件監視協会- Lily Fantasia Lootbag Tactics Memory of Memorie : A Chill Story Meow Moments: Celebrating Frost & Flora Momoka (wo) Wasshoi Papercraft Tactics Royal Pit Runic Curse Silent Cleaning Sir, You Are Being Hunted Sizeable Solateria Staffer Retro: A Supernatural Mystery Quest Super Goldfish Scooping The Convenience Store The King is Watching The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante To the Basement: Before Tolem Torii Twofold Viral Reload EX Wake Up, Lia! Yog-Sothoth's Yard Nothing for me this week What will you be downloading this week? (6 votes) Splatoon Raiders 17 % Arcade Archives 2 SYVALION 0% Console Archives Hercules no eikou II Taitan no metsubou 0% Decollate Decoration 0% Disgaea Mayhem 0% FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster 17 % Memory of Memorie : A Chill Story - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 0% Pit Panic 17 % UNBEATABLE - Breakout Edition 0% Xenotilt: Hostile Pinball Action 17 % Arcade Archives SYVALION 0% Blast'N Bounty 0% Bomcat 17 % Bone Marrow 2 0% Case Solved: The London Files 0% Castaway 0% Cave Looters 0% Chilling Urban Legends 0% Club Soko 0% Cubic Riders 0% Dead Echo 0% Dreamscapes: The Full Journey 0% Drive Horizon Story 0% Dungeon Antiqua 0% EGGCONSOLE Dragon Slayer Level 2.0 PC-8801 0% Gurei 0% Helix: Descent N Ascent 0% High Times 0% In The Dark Collection 0% Japan Stigmatized Property -日本事故物件監視協会- 0% Lily Fantasia 0% Lootbag Tactics 0% Memory of Memorie : A Chill Story 0% Meow Moments: Celebrating Frost & Flora 0% Momoka (wo) Wasshoi 0% Papercraft Tactics 0% Royal Pit 0% Runic Curse 0% Silent Cleaning 0% Sir, You Are Being Hunted 0% Sizeable 0% Solateria 0% Staffer Retro: A Supernatural Mystery Quest 0% Super Goldfish Scooping 0% The Convenience Store 0% The King is Watching 0% The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante 0% To the Basement: Before 0% Tolem 0% Torii 0% Twofold 0% Viral Reload EX 0% Wake Up, Lia! 0% Yog-Sothoth's Yard 0% Nothing for me this week 17 %

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!