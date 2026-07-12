The social sim Pokémon Pokopia has been a surprise hit for the Switch 2, but it apparently wasn't forecast by Koei Tecmo to be as successful as it's been in terms of sales.

Company president and CEO Hisashi Koinuma recently spoke to Famitsu about the game, claiming "there weren't any real expectations" attached to the title "before launch". However, the team at Omega Force did go in with the intention and "aim" of making it the best-selling spin-off in the Pokémon video game series.

Here's what he had to say via a translation from Nintendo Everything:

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“From among our spin-off titles I do feel a strong sense of accomplishment. We did work with the aim to make it the best selling spin-off game, but before launch there weren’t any real expectations (laughs). However, directly ahead of launch, lots of overseas media played it and rated it very highly, and then I felt it spread from there.”

In Nintendo's financial results for March 2026, the Japanese firm revealed Pokémon Pokopia had sold over four million units in the space of five weeks.

As highlighted by Serebii.net webmaster Joe Merrick, Pokémon Pokopia still has to topple games such as Mystery Dungeon Red & Blue and Stadium (both past the five million mark) to become the "best-selling" Pokémon spin-off of all time, so be on the lookout for the next major Pokopia sales milestone.

If you haven't already tried out this game on the Switch 2, we said it was the "freshest Pokémon experience in a long time" and "bursting at the seams with charm and content that rewards both curiosity and creativity".