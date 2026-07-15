Frontier Developments (RollerCoaster Tycoon, LostWinds, Planet Zoo) is bringing Jurassic World Evolution 2 to Switch 2 in Complete Edition form on 30th July.

The follow-up to Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition, which launched on Switch back in 2020, this second entry in the park-planning and dino-management series is following the same CE pattern, bundling everything added to the base game since its 2021 PC and (other) console launch, including "every piece of DLC released".

That means 2022's Jurassic World Dominion is represented via the Dominion Biosyn Expansion (scroll down for a trailer), although you won't find content from the more recent film, Jurassic World Rebirth.

Earlier this week, we had the very sad news of actor Sam Neill's death. Dominion reunited the original character trio from the very first Jurassic Park, and the Biosyn Expansion includes dialogue from Neill as Dr. Alan Grant, as well as voicework from his veteran co-stars Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

There's no trailer of the Switch 2 release available (the one up top is the original launch trailer), but here's some stage-setting from the press release, plus some Switch 2 screens Frontier kindly sent over:

In Jurassic World Evolution 2: Complete Edition, Park Managers find themselves outside the confines of the Muertes Islands for the very first time. With a captivating narrative, Campaign mode puts players at the heart of the action following the earth-shattering events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom as they join returning characters such as Claire Dearing and Dr. Ian Malcolm (voiced by Jeff Goldblum). tackling pivitol moments from the first five films. Park Managers will discover dinosaurs brought to life with stunning realism across a host of distinctive environments, ranging from dense forests and rocky deserts to sun-drenched tropics, each offering its own unique set of conditions, terrain and environmental calamities to contend with.

Plus, players can change the course of events and experience Jurassic World like never before in Chaos Theory mode or unleash their creativity in an open-ended Sandbox mode.

The Switch 2 version will set you back £49.99/ $59.99 / €59.99. Apologies, physical fans - we've been told that this won't be getting a physical release. We also confirmed that the game won't make use of Joy-Con 2's Mouse Mode.

Our friends over at Push Square awarded this an 8/10 in their original 2021 review, saying that "minor quibbles with the main campaign aside, Jurassic World Evolution 2 delivers an entertaining if simplistic park builder that well-utilises the Jurassic World license, and throws in just the right amount of dinosaur-fuelled mayhem to boot."

And if you're wondering why 2025's Rebirth doesn't feature in this game, a third Evolution game was announced back in 2024 and launched last year on other platforms. The predictably titled Jurassic World Evolution 3 continues to receive updates, including a Rebirth Expansion, so perhaps we'll see a Complete Edition of that one on Switch 2 sometime down the line?