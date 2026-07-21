Earlier this month, the Donkey Kong Arcade LEGO set was leaked. Now, in an update, the first official images have been revealed ahead of schedule.

Not only is there another look at the box and set details, but there are also some official Lego screenshots showing off the entire build and various play features. These images originally appeared on the UK retailer Argos and have now been removed. Here's a look via the Legoleak subreddit:

A user on Reddit also reportedly found this set in their local Target. Here are the photos of this discover via the Lego News and Rumours subreddit

As you can see, it will contain 1,367 pieces and is expected to be £149.99 (or the regional equivalent). So, all that's needed now is an official announcement from Lego and Nintendo. We'll let you know when it is revealed.