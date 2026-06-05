After that creepy teaser back in April, Creative Assembly has revealed our first proper look at the long-awaited Alien: Isolation 2, and confirmed that it's coming to Switch 2.

Admittedly, it's another trailer all about vibes — if you're looking for concrete information, you won't find a lot of it here — but gosh, they are impeccable vibes.

In classic Alien form, the trailer shows a crashed ship, missing "high-value" goods, and someone well out of their depth sent in to collect them. For those new to the franchise, said goods are a Xenomorph, and they're not so easily collected.

Much like its predecessor (which came out twelve years ago — sorry), this will be another classic survival horror experience, with you doing all you can to escape your Alien foe on a desolate planet.

There's still no firm release date on this one just yet, but the Switch 2 logo definitely cropped up at the end, so you know we'll be diving in on our beloved hybrids as soon as it launches.