After that creepy teaser back in April, Creative Assembly has revealed our first proper look at the long-awaited Alien: Isolation 2, and confirmed that it's coming to Switch 2.

Admittedly, it's another trailer all about vibes — if you're looking for concrete information, you won't find a lot of it here — but gosh, they are impeccable vibes.

In classic Alien form, the trailer shows a crashed ship, missing "high-value" goods, and someone well out of their depth sent in to collect them. For those new to the franchise, said goods are a Xenomorph, and they're not so easily collected.

Much like its predecessor (which came out twelve years ago — sorry), this will be another classic survival horror experience, with you doing all you can to escape your Alien foe on a desolate planet.

There's still no firm release date on this one just yet, but the Switch 2 logo definitely cropped up at the end, so you know we'll be diving in on our beloved hybrids as soon as it launches.

What do you make of this new teaser trailer? Will you be playing Isolation 2 on Switch 2? Let us know in the comments.