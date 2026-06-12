We've seen game releases doing everything they can to get out the way of GTA 6's November launch window, but what do you do when a major gaming event is announced with a mere 24-hour notice? There's no way to avoid that unfortunate timing.

That's the misfortune that befell Gentle Troll and the launch of its visual novel prequel, Tavern Talk Stories: Dreamwalker. The game launched earlier this week on 9th June — a day that, thanks to the Direct, left most of us distracted by the likes of Ocarina of Time and Kingdom Hearts IV — so we thought it was only fair to let it have a roll at the limelight again.

Much like 2024's Tavern Talk, this D&D-inspired visual novel is all about mixing up drinks for your fantastical bar's patrons, learning their likes and dislikes, and potentially altering their quests along the way. While set in the same world as its predecessor, Dreamwalker takes place 34 years in the past, opening room for a whole new cast of characters in need of a tipple.

Here's a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screens:

- The Drowsy Dragon is home to a colourful cast of characters inspired by TTRPGs. Get to know their unique personalities, and help decide where their story goes.

- A new story within Asteria, set 36 years before the events of Tavern Talk

- Serve a menu of magical, fate-altering drinks to your patrons, but choose carefully, as there’s more than one solution!

- Gather rumours from the tavern-goers and use them to create quests for your adventurous guests.

- Have fun with a refinement of the drink mixing and quest-making mechanics to have a dash of a challenge.

- Discover 3 unique endings as you attempt to stop dreams from twisting into nightmares!

- Immersive reading experience of at least 10 hours on your first play-through.

The game is now available on the Switch eShop for £13.99 / $15.99 (with a 10% discount added for the launch period), or as a Bundle with Tavern Talk for £29.50 / $33.99.

Will this one be rolling its way onto your wishlist? Let us know in the comments.