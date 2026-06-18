Nintendo has expanded its 'My Mario' range in Japan with a selection of adorable apparel for youngsters (thanks, Go Nintendo).

The new items include two dresses designed after Peach and Rosalina, a peach-coloured t-shirt featuring the princess herself, a blue t-shirt featuring Roslina, two additional t-shirts featuring Bowser and Bowser Jr. (the former of which is designed for adults, i.e. parents), and finally, a reversible Bowser Jr. bib.

It's all lovely, though we daresay the Bowser t-shirts are a tad underwhelming. That bib though? Make that in an adult size, Nintendo! We're proper mucky pups over here.

Prices range from 1,650 JYP for the reversible bib to 4,290 JYP for the adult t-shirt, the maximum of which equates to around £20 / $26.

So let's take a look at the newbies, hm?

We'll let you know if and when the new apparel comes to the west.