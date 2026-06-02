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That's right, folks, Rayman Legends is back again in an all-new package. Rayman Legends Retold was just announced for the Switch 2, and we have already been lucky enough to play it.

Above, we have shared a closer look at some gameplay footage, showcasing the detailed new visuals across some of the early levels. All of the above is taken from the PC build of the game (the only version we were able to go hands-on with), though we did get the chance to see the Switch 2 build in action and ask about the all-important specs.

"I think we are pushing [Switch 2] to its fullest," Ubisoft Brand Producer Loic Gougnon told us with a laugh when we asked what he makes of the system so far, but it seems to be holding up pretty well, nonetheless — thanks to a returning collaboration with Ubisoft's German team that worked on the Switch 2 port of Star Wars Outlaws.

The game is still in development, though Tech Director Thibaut Assandri assured us that the team is aiming for 60fps on all platforms. We only saw a brief section of the first level running on Switch 2, but noticed no drops from this target in my short time, which bodes well.

Of course, the resolution has been dropped in handheld mode to make this smoothness possible. "By reducing the resolution, we're able to reach [frame rate] numbers that work better — not as good as expected, but much better," Assandri told us. "To reach the remaining numbers, we needed to tweak the level of detail of the environment or the characters".

Fortunately, the team is still aiming for 4K resolution in docked mode, with DLSS coming into play to upscale the resolution accordingly.

Admittedly, this is all target talk for the time being, though there's still plenty of time to tweak things before the full release date on 1st October, so our fingers are crossed.

You'll find our full thoughts on Rayman Legends Retold so far (and more dev interviews) in the deep dive feature below.