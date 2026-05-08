When Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen were announced for the Switch, it's safe to say that some folks weren't best please about the accompanying $19.99 / £16.99 price tag. After all, it's a pretty barebones port that clocks in at a whopping 33.4MB in storage. No filters or anything!

It seems, however, that you can't put a price on nostalgia, as Nintendo has confirmed that FireRed and LeafGreen have now sold over 4 million copies globally within the first 6 weeks after launch. This means the re-releases have now sold roughly a third of the 12 million shifted by the original GBA games.

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Meanwhile, Pokémon Pokopia has also sold over 4 million copies on Switch 2, but it's done this in a slightly shorter space of time – 5 weeks, to be precise.

We knew that Pokopia was going to be popular, but this really demonstrates just how successful the release has been for Nintendo and The Pokémon Company, particularly considering the relatively low install base for the Switch 2.

Retailers in multiple countries were sold out at launch, so it's entirely possible that the number reported could have been even higher had the game been adequately stocked.

Sales of both Pokopia and FireRed / LeafGreen will no doubt continue to steadily rise over the course of 2026, since it's been confirmed that no new mainline games will launch this year. Pokémon Winds and Waves were announced a few months back for the Switch 2 with a confirmed 2027 release window.