Cat fans, rise up! It's Little Kitty, Big City's second anniversary, and Double Dagger Studio has released a particularly adorable update to mark the occasion.

The 'Birthday Bash' update is now available on Switch, and aside from adding the sweetest little party hat we've ever seen, there are plenty of other cute bonuses, too. Kitty's apartment has had a bit of a facelift, with new interactive objects and a tiny turtle NPC (his name is Turt, for those wondering) to help out. There are special birthday frames and stickers for you to use in the Photo Mode, and you can start and play the whole game with your custom cat.

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Celebrate Little Kitty’s second birthday with a free game update on all platforms! Check out Kitty’s expanded apartment with a full-fledged birthday party! Oh, and you can now start the game as your custom cat and play through the entire adventure with fresh eyes! That and more, out NOW! 🎉🎂🎈` — Little Kitty, Big City 😺🏙️ (@littlekittybigcity.bsky.social) 2026-05-12T17:12:56.493Z

The full patch notes for this one were shared on Steam, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below:

Little Kitty, Big City 'Birthday Bash' Update (12th May 2026)

In this update, we’ve expanded the apartment area, adding several interactables including a TV, record player, and musical instruments. Cause some mew-sical chaos and flip TV channels!

Oh, and who’s this? Meet Turt, your chatty turtle roommate. Turt desires a tidy space, can you help with that…?

For Kitty’s birthday, we’ve added tons of little festive treats to the apartment. Enjoy cake, grab a party blower, pop balloons, and don’t forget to open your presents for a party hat!

Additionally, you can now teleport to the apartment after completing your climb.

Don’t forget to catch some Z’s in the new nap spot, too!

Maybe you can learn something from this lucky cat figurine while you’re at it?

Snap Some Celebratory Photos!

Of course, we’ve added some fun new stickers and frames to play with and add a celebratory birthday touch to all of your photos. Give everyone party hats!!

Start The Game as Your Custom Cat

A highly requested feature is finally here: you can now start and play through the entire game as your custom cat, giving your next playthrough a personalized twist. Give it a try! Whether you play as your own kitty, a fictional kitty, or a colorful abomination, you’ll see the Big City through fresh eyes.

The Amazing Digital Circus x Little Kitty, Big City



Who’s that weird purple bunny?! In collaboration with our friends over at Glitch, we’ve included a free Jax hat and skin! You can find the Purple Bunny Hat already in your inventory, and obtain the skin in the customizer using the code ‘VEGAN’.

You can also find a cute little Pomni plush in Kitty’s apartment! What you do with her, however, is up to you. Drop her from high heights? Bat her around and into puddles? I’m not going to influence your decisions there…

Wait… Bing-Bong?!

You can now find Bing-Bong abandoned behind a trash can. No, I’m serious! Challenge yourself by taking Bing-Bong to new heights and see how far you’ll climb with him. Will you take him all the way home, or dump him? The choice is yours.

Will you be checking out this LKBC birthday update? Let us know in the comments.