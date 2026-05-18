After putting together a staggering on-floor presence last year, Nintendo has announced that it'll be returning to Cologne this summer for Gamescom 2026.

The news was shared by the Nintendo DE X account, confirming that the company will be in attendance throughout the whole event from 26th - 30th August. Naturally, there's no information on what games it'll have to show at the moment, but we'll be keeping an eye out over the coming weeks for more details.

As a reminder, the company let attendees go hands-on with the likes of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Pokémon Legends Z-A, Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, Hollow Knight: Silksong, and Hades II at Gamescom 2025 — and we still don't have a release date for one of those, a whole year on.

Whether Elden Ring makes its mighty return this year remains to be seen, but we've got our fingers crossed that there will be another first-party title or two that we're yet to hear about.