Publisher Arika has announced that Tetris: The Grand Master 4 - Absolute Eye will launch on the Switch on 4th June 2026.

This follows a release on Steam back in 2025, though Arika notes that the Switch version will include a few adjustments to the gameplay. This includes the following:

- The difficulty of MASTER mode has been adjusted. As a result, some title names have been changed.

- The difficulty of SHIRANUI mode has been adjusted. As a result, some title names have been changed.

- CPU Level 0, which was selectable in the Steam version’s SHIRANUI mode, has been removed.

- Implemented in accordance with AI learning policy guidelines.

- Replay save data now has approximately 16MB storage limit, equivalent to several hundred replays depending on the mode.

- Players can now delete replays directly from the menu.

- A message will now appear when replay storage reaches its limit.

- Only one USB keyboard connection type is supported. (The Steam version supports up to 6 connection types.)

Otherwise, this is the same experience through and through. You've got the usual Normal and Marathon modes, but also Asuka mode which makes Tetronimos drop at high speed, and Konoha mode, where everything is bloomin' massive – it looks cool!

The Grand Master series got its start all the way back in 1998 in Japanese arcades. The second entry followed in 2000, and a third in 2005. This means there was a whopping 20-year gap between the third and fourth entries.

Western prices have not been confirmed at the time of writing, but those in Japan can expect to part with JPY 2,800 for the new game.