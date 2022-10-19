Update [Wed 19th Oct, 2022 14:30 BST]: Nintendo has now confirmed that all of those Splatoon X Pokémon rewards? Well, they're coming to the North American My Nintendo Store too!

At the moment, the Keychain set is listed as "coming soon", but you can get yourself a calendar to help count down the days to the next Splatoon 3 Splatfest and the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You can get this little phone and PC wallpaper for 50 Platinum Points over on the My Nintendo Store right now.

Original article [Wed 19th Oct, 2022 14:30 BST]: Next month's Splatfest in Splatoon 3 is going to be all about everyone's favourite monster-catching franchise, Pokémon. After getting a look at some sweet collaborative t-shirts which still haven't been announced for a European release (hint hint, Nintendo), we can now see the exclusive My Nintendo Rewards which are confirmed for Japanese buyers to mark the occasion.

As seen in a blog post by Nintendo Japan, the upcoming Splatfest will bring with it a collection of keychains, each displaying the same Water-, Grass- or Fire-Type logo that we saw previously on the Splatoon X Pokémon t-shirts. The keychains also show a little silhouette of the type's respective upcoming starter from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet - Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly.





Hope we can get a chance to get these Ahh the Nintendo Store in Japan has added keyrings for each team in the coming Splatfest, featuring Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly. All for just 50 Platinum PointsHope we can get a chance to get these pic.twitter.com/RGW54ySoJR October 19, 2022

Pointed out by Serebii.net webmaster @JoeMerrick in the above tweet, the keychains will be available to purchase from the Japanese My Nintendo Store for 50 platinum points each.

The Nintendo Japan post also revealed that a sticker campaign will be launched across the country, with certain game retailers and Pokémon Centers to give out exclusive collaboration stickers with pre-orders of Scarlet and Violet. The three different sticker types can be found below.

These rewards are currently specified for Japan only, so seeing them come West remains nothing but a dream for the time being. However, the Pokémon-themed Splatfest will be kicking off on November 11th, so there is still some time for more rewards to be revealed - we're holding out hope!

What do you make of these new exclusives? Let us know if you will be lucky enough to pick one up in the comments below!