2023 racer The Crew Motorfest will be getting a Switch 2 edition on 8th October, 2023, Ubisoft has announced.

The third game in The Crew series takes the action to Hawaii, and was given 8/10 in PushSquare's review, where it was praised for its handling, variety of activities and O'ahu setting, with writer Stephen Tailby calling it the best entry yet.

As with the PC, PlayStation and Xbox editions, The Crew Motorfest requires an online connection to play, so be wary of taking it on the move. It will also be available digitally and with a physical edition through a Game-Key Card.

Are you excited to sample The Crew Motorfest on Nintendo hardware? Let us know in the comments.