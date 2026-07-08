2023 racer The Crew Motorfest will be getting a Switch 2 edition on 8th October, 2023, Ubisoft has announced.
The third game in The Crew series takes the action to Hawaii, and was given 8/10 in PushSquare's review, where it was praised for its handling, variety of activities and O'ahu setting, with writer Stephen Tailby calling it the best entry yet.
As with the PC, PlayStation and Xbox editions, The Crew Motorfest requires an online connection to play, so be wary of taking it on the move. It will also be available digitally and with a physical edition through a Game-Key Card.
Are you excited to sample The Crew Motorfest on Nintendo hardware? Let us know in the comments.
[source news.ubisoft.com]
Comments 20
In before the key card complainers. Looking forward to it
You have my attention 😉😎
@Dman10 at least you can sell the game key card if you don’t like. You can’t do this with Digital Games
Why does it need an active internet connection?
Great game and the closest you get to forza horizon. Worth your money, especially if they can tone down the pop up on the flying races! Played it on the ps5 and apart from the pop up, I thought it was great. Hopefully you get a really good version on the S2! And as for GKCs, we'll that's an ongoing argument.
Surprised that Crew made it before Forza Horizon, although I've heard that Motorfest is pretty good as well, but it would have to be the usual Ubisoft type of purchase, for only $10 on sale only 6 months to a year after launch
So how long will this be online before it gets shut down?
*An online connection required to play this game.
I might have to pass on this one.
@Dman10 Well done!!
A game on Nintendo Switch 2. That's gonna be a "no buy" for me.
Strange to shadow drop this announcement but not have any trailers or screenshots.
Let's all remember how the original "The Crew" ended.
No true physical = no purchase. Go to hell Ubisoft.
2023? what year is it? seriously i feel like time runs together.
Ugh, I really wish we had analogue triggers.
Nice surprise, I may be interested in double dipping if it has cross-save. Been playing since launch and still fun to dip into every now and then. Looking forward to seeing how it runs!
Yep. Love this game. Great fun. I’ll grab this as long it’s optimised fully for Switch 2
Too bad about the online connection requirement, definitely not a priority for me considering that (and by the way, this yet again shows that you can do much worse than Game-Key Cards and in this case even regular digital) - anyway, hope those going for it will enjoy it!
From their website:
Play The Crew Motorfest anywhere*, when it launches on October 8 for the Nintendo Switch 2.
*An online connection is required to play the game.
Literally on top of each other. I just found it funny. I was going to say, I wonder if they'll do some alternate mode or whatever for Switch 2. But it appears not. Let's all remember that it is still a home console that you can take on the go. In that order. So, we get a few games where you can't go very far. Ah well. This sounds like it's a pretty great game! I just wish there weren't dozens of others that I'd like to play and have to pay for. Switch 2 "Game Pass" when?
Also, I have a thought for these comments sections. Any way you can make a filter so we can hide all the incessant complaining, particularly about GKCs, NSO, pricing, online, timed events, DLC, subscriptions, graphics, frame rates, Directs, article topics of choice, rumors, good-natured fun... Hm, I guess you'll need to filter every single comments section. But what a relief it would be! It is so grating.
I'm starting to enjoy this pattern, never stop complaining about those key cards!
@HugoGED could be worse, being a sony or microsoft fan..
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