Korean dev Shift Up's hit action-adventure Stellar Blade is coming to Switch 2 this year.

As revealed in today's Nintendo Direct, the game came out on PS5 back in 2024 with Sony publishing. Featuring scantily-clad ladies battling an assortment of vile monsters, it caused quite a stir, too, with its pretty ladies and impressive combat, and was generally well received by critics, having landed on a Metascore of 81.

Here's some info from the PR blurb, plus some screens from the short Direct segment:

Step into the role of EVE, an elite warrior sent to reclaim Earth from mysterious forces. Experience intense combat and a twisting plot as you unravel the mysteries of Earth’s downfall in an immersive sci-fi world. Featuring a blend of cinematic storytelling and gameplay, Stellar Blade offers deep character progression with customizable skills, gear, and combat builds – which you’ll need during epic boss encounters. Further, players can experience support for Joy-Con 2 motion controls for activities, adding in an extra layer of immersion to moments away from combat.

No word on an exact release date beyond "2026" just yet, nor any info on a physical edition. We'll keep you posted as we get more details.

Played this on PC or PS5? Intrigued to see how this will hold up on Switch 2? Let us know down below.