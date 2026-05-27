Ahead of its 10th anniversary later this year, Hello Games is back with another No Man's Sky update, and it sounds like a big one.

The Swarm update arrives in the game today, throwing the entire galaxy into all-out war. Hey, we said it was a big one! Huge objects, the 'Hive of Glass', have appeared in the sky over NMS' planets, and it's up to the community to face off against it in space battles and by solving puzzles down on the surface. A faction system is being added to the game based on a personality test at start-up, with all three groups needing to work together to tackle the Hive head-on.

Naturally, anything shot down in battle can be salvaged on the planets below, so even if fighting isn't your thing, know that there will be a lot of scrap collecting to be getting on with while the war wages overhead.

Here's a handful of screens, so you can get an idea of how big a threat this Hive poses:

It's quite the leap from No Man's Sky's last Pokémon-inspired update, no? Just when we think Hello Games has added everything it possibly could to the game, there's another surprise waiting around the corner.