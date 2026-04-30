If you're a fan of the trippy, cyberpunk-inspired 2D game Narita Boy, then developer Studio Koba has a new title that might be worth investigating.

Haneda Girl launches on the Switch eShop on 7th May 2026 and is a pretty drastic departure from Koba's previous title, though there's definitely some of the same DNA involved. This time, the action is a lot more fast-paced as you take on the role of Chichi Wakaba to save Data Empire from an invasion of Hackernauts.

Koba says that Haneda Girl boasts "tight controls, an addictive loop and the best techno music you’ll hear this season" as you swap between controlling Wakaba and her loyal tactical combat mecha, M.O.T.H.E.R.

- Haneda Girl: Lethal, swift, and relentless. Armed with her light katana ("KenChan"), she possesses stealth, invisibility, and super-dash mechanics. She is a "glass cannon": her speed and offensive capabilities are extreme, but she will die from a single hit.



- M.O.T.H.E.R.: The tactical combat mecha. The perfect contrast to provide brute force, durability, and clear stages with a hail of bullets.

It looks pretty sweet, and we were very positive about Narita Boy when we reviewed it back in 2021. Awarding it a score of 8/10, we said that it " transcends its inspiration with exceptional world building, a complex yet thoughtful narrative, and stunning combat gameplay".

In the meantime, Haneda Girl is already available on Steam along with a free demo, so if you want to find out more, then consider checking it out there. It was well-received upon release, earning an average score of 85 over on Metacritic – sounds promising, then!