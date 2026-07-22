Ahead of the 2026 Pokémon World Championships this August, The Pokémon Company has revealed new plush. These will be available "exclusively" at this event (and the new event PokémonXP, taking place alongside the World Championships at the Moscone Center).

This year's Pokémon Center pop-up store will stock a pair of Pikachu, as well as a Charizard and Kirlia. Here's a look, along with the official descriptions. When we find out more details about these plush, we'll provide an update.

"These two adorable Pikachu plush are all dressed up to celebrate both monumental events. The 2026 Worlds Pikachu plush features a male Pikachu looking especially regal in a champion’s cape and elaborate crown, and the female Pikachu plush for PokémonXP is ready for a trip to the stars in her stylish space jacket and colorful star-filled helmet (it has plenty of room for her ears, of course)."

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"Get ready to blast off with the PokémonXP Charizard plush as it wears protective goggles and a big ol’ backpack that looks like a flame-spewing rocket. Meanwhile, the PokémonXP Kirlia plush has the Emotion Pokémon all set for a day of travel. This posable plush sports a wide-brim hat complete with a Butterfree charm and a trunk-style bag with a matching Butterfree silhouette."

Once again, these plush will only be available "at the event", taking place in San Francisco, California between 28th - 30th August 2026. This store is open to individuals registered for these events, with invites to make a reservation to be sent out in "early August".