eShop Selects March 2025
Hello, hello, we're here — nothing at all happened last week, right? We didn't miss anything?

Okay, you might have noticed, but things got a lil' hectic last week, hence why our regularly scheduled eShop Selects is a bit later than normal. This are changing in the world of Nintendo, and soon, we'll have plenty more eShop exclusives come the Switch 2.

But that's enough about the future. March feels like a long time ago already, but it kept us relatively busy - Xenoblade Chronicles X and a surprise Nintendo Direct to keep us on our toes at the end. And for the eShop, it was a solid month.

So, as always, our team of writers and contributors have got together to vote for their top three games from all game releases from March that we reviewed, The games with the highest score make our top three. Easy!

Honourable mentions

That aforementioned Nintendo Direct from last month? We got some shadow-drops! We didn't have a chance to look at all of them, but you'll spot a couple among our line-up — both here and in the top three.

Otherwise, this was a pretty busy month — we're sticking with the 7/10s AND ABOVE this time around since the eShop got a healthy number of titles. Hopefully the next console brings us equal amounts of joy from the digital store front — along with faster loading.

3rd Place - Breakout Beyond

Atari is continuing to bring back its myriad of retro franchises with new twists and the help of other devs. Breakout Beyond takes the classic arcade Breakout and flips it 90 degrees — literally. That's the premise!

But it's a little Tetris Effect-y too. Heart-pumping music, neon visuals, and alongside those, there new power-ups and 72 levels to get through. This is still Breakout, just on its side. And all from the BIT.TRIP series. We awarded Breakout Beyond an 8/10, and said that it "may be the best way to experience Atari's stone-cold classic."

2nd Place - Rift of the NecroDancer

We've been waiting for Brace Yourself Games' next title for a good while, and Rift of the NecroDancer finally surprised us with a shadow-drop at the end of March (thanks, Nintendo Direct). Just under two months after its PC release. Not bad!

And Cadence's new adventure sees her take on monsters in music-based combat à la Guitar Hero. And it's a healthy challenge, too. Even with a short-ish story mode, Rift of the NecroDancer will have you coming back for more to achieve musical perfection. In our 8/10 review, we said that the game will make you "feel both cool and overwhelmed at the same time." Well, we're always the latter...

1st Place - Sorry We're Closed

The polygonal horror revolution continues, and our eShop Selects game of the month goes to Sorry We're Closed, a neon-soaked horror that blends first and third-person perspectives. After a bad break-up, Michelle is cursed by a demon called The Duchess which will force her to fall in love with her in a few days.

While the mix of perspectives is exciting, our favourite aspect of Sorry We're Closed is The Third Eye. which allows you to see the demons of the world as they are. You'll bond with them and see them for their true selves. A nice little break from the stress of romantic demonic curses.

à La Mode has managed to create "one of the most unique and memorable survival horror games we've ever played," and we awarded the game a 9/10 as a result. Congrats to Sorry We're Closed!

Do you agree with our top three? Tell us about your favourite eShop releases of last month by voting in our poll and telling us in the comments.

What's the best eShop game from March 2025?

