Hello, hello, we're here — nothing at all happened last week, right? We didn't miss anything?

Okay, you might have noticed, but things got a lil' hectic last week, hence why our regularly scheduled eShop Selects is a bit later than normal. This are changing in the world of Nintendo, and soon, we'll have plenty more eShop exclusives come the Switch 2.

But that's enough about the future. March feels like a long time ago already, but it kept us relatively busy - Xenoblade Chronicles X and a surprise Nintendo Direct to keep us on our toes at the end. And for the eShop, it was a solid month.

So, as always, our team of writers and contributors have got together to vote for their top three games from all game releases from March that we reviewed, The games with the highest score make our top three. Easy!