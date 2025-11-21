Well, here's a collaboration that we weren't expecting. Square Enix has announced that its music and merchandising arm is teaming up with Undertale (yep, the Undertale) on a special line of merch to celebrate the latter's 10th anniversary.

Details are pretty slim on what this collaboration will entail for the time being, but the Square Enix statement shared to Bluesky promises "Music, apparel... things a little strange, but somehow wonderful, are starting to take shape".

We also know that the collaboration will be available worldwide, so you'll be able to get your hands on the merch (whatever it turns out to be) wherever you are.

Here's the full announcement statement, followed by the post itself:

Huh?! UNDERTALE X SQUARE ENIX?!

...Yeah, you read that right.

To celebrate UNDERTALE's 10th anniversary, a special collaboration with SQEX Music & Merchandising is happening! Music, apparel... things a little strange, but somehow wonderful, are starting to take shape. There are even whispers of some mysterious new merch... And this project isn't stopping in one place-it's rolling out worldwide! With ten years of DETERMINATION in its heart, SQEX Music & Merchandising will deliver this quirky dream collaboration to fans across the globe!

The specifics on the merch will have to wait for another day — the Square Enix website is currently awash with "Coming Soon" messages on the 'Goods' front — but we do know that a chilled soundtrack titled 'Undertale: Chitei de Chill' will be released early next year.

This one is now available to pre-order from the Square Enix Store for $39.99 / £29.99, and features renditions of 20 Undertale tracks in beautifully chilled arrangements. You'll find the sweet new cover art, by painter NOVOL, and the official CD blurb text below:

A new album from SQUARE ENIX MUSIC's popular Chill Arrangement series, featuring music from UNDERTALE to commemorate the role-playing game's 10th anniversary!

This album includes twenty meticulously selected tracks of popular songs such as “Megalovania,” “His Theme,” and “Hopes and Dreams,” arranged by ten distinguished Japanese artists: Muro, tofubeats, VaVa, DJ Mitsu the Beats, grooveman Spot, doooo, DJ JIN, GORO KUMAI, G.RINA, and DJ HASEBE.

The melodies that once colored the underground world have been reborn as gentle chill sounds, creating a work that lets you experience a new side of UNDERTALE.

The cover illustration is an original piece created by the painter NOVOL. Enjoy this special arrangement album where music and art come together.

We'll be keeping an eye out for more from this anniversary collaboration over the coming months — our poor wallets...