Maximum Entertainment and Little Sewing Machine have announced that Bye Sweet Carole, a horror game inspired by Don Bluth and animated Disney movies, is launching on Switch on 9th October 2025, just in time for Halloween.

The date was announced yesterday via the IGN Live Showcase, with Maximum Entertainment sharing the trailer earlier today.

Taking place in the early 1900s in Britain against the backdrop of the women's suffrage movement, Bye Sweet Carole follows Lana Benton as she searched for her missing best friend, Carole Simmons. This takes her to Bunny Hall orphanage, a place that hiding a dark truth.

And part of that mystery takes her to a Wonderland-esque world, the kingdom of Crolla, that is under the control of Mr Kyn, a terrifying figure, and a group of ravenous rabbits. Will she find Carole? And will Lana make it home with her friend safely?

Lana won't be alone, though — she makes friends with a shape-shifting creature called Mr Baesie, and certain sections of the game have you controlling him. Lana herself can also change into a bunny rabbit, because of course — they do like their bunnies here.

Ahead of the game's release date announcement, we got to chat with Bye Sweet Carole's director, Chris Darril, best known as the creator of the Remothered series. Keep an eye out for our interview this weekend!

A physical release has also been confirmed for 21st October in North America, which will include the game, a digital OST, and a reversible cover sheet.

With the game dropping on Switch right around spooky season, we're looking forward to diving into this one by the fireplace. Let us know if you're doing the same in the comments.