Joe Musashi has fought countless demons, strange lifeforms, and ninja clans across the Shinobi series' vast history. But in SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance — which launches on Switch at the end of August — his greatest threat awaits in some DLC.

Coming in early 2026, Sega has announced the SEGA Villains Stage, and first up for our daring ninja is the blue blur's rival himself, Dr. Eggman. Joe Musashi and Eggman have actually met before in Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed, but this time, we imagine things won't be settled in a kart race here. Oh no.

In the promotional image, you can also see two more sets of eyes lurking in the shadows either side of Dr. Eggman. No idea who those will be yet! Any guesses? Maybe a Like A Dragon villain? Mr. X? Dr. Curien?





First up, Joe Musashi confronts the evil genius from the Sonic the Hedgehog series, Dr. Eggman



Who's that lurking in the shadows? Prepare to unleash the power of the Shinobi and face off against legendary bosses in SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance's SEGA Villains Stage! pic.twitter.com/Tlh5yay0mW August 18, 2025

It's a fun concept, and we're excited to see some of Sega's rogue's gallery in lovely painterly form. Lizardcube's new entry in the Shinobi series already looks fantastic, so this is a fun little cherry on top.

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance slices onto Switch on 31st August 2025. What do you think of this DLC? Let us know in the comments.