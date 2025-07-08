If you've ever wondered "what kind of bucket list does a fly have", then Time Flies is the game for you.

Launching on the Switch eShop on 31st July, this hand-drawn adventure is a little bit like a reverse Mario Paint minigame; instead of swatting the flies, you are the fly. The game will be $14.99 (or your regional equivalent) on Switch, with a 10% launch discount.

Developed by Swiss animator, game dev, and co-founder of Playables Michael Frei and freelance developer Raphaël Munoz, Time Flies is a short two-hour game where you have to complete as many games on this fly's bucket list before they, uh, kick the bucket.

That list includes some pretty normal things, we reckon: learn an instrument; read a book; get dr...uh, enjoy a drink; and "make someone smile" (awww). Let's get a rundown from the devs on what to expect:

FEATURES:

- Explore a painstakingly hand-drawn, densely detailed world

- Dozens of unique and obscure goals to accomplish

- Numerous intriguing ways to die

- Grimly variable life expectancy based on player location

- Delightfully accurate fly physics

- The most expansive game yet from the mind behind KIDS and Plug & Play

We first saw this back at the Day of the Devs Summer Game Fest 2022 Showcase, and we're delighted that, three years later, we'll finally have out hands on it.

What do you think of Time Flies? Will you be buzzing to get this at the end of the month? Give us your bucket list in the comments.