Developer Underwater Fire and publisher First Break Labs have just launched a new story trailer for their upcoming puzzle adventure game Particle Hearts, and, simply put, it looks gorgeous.

This one will see you playing as The Drifter, a mysterious horned figure made entirely of particles, who sets out on a journey through a savage land... also made entirely of particles. There are a lot of particles, but it's an interesting visual style which, should it run well on Switch, promises to be pretty nice on the eyes.

We don't know who The Drifter is, or what it is capable of, but you'll be relying on its particle-manipulation abilities to solve puzzles, avoid enemies, and befriend creatures, all while trying to work out what the heck's going on — who are you? Why do you have horns? Why's everything so... particle-y?

Here's a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots from the Particle Hearts Steam page:

Gain multiple abilities that allow you to manipulate the particles around you. Use your abilities to solve puzzles, evade enemies, and gain access to hidden areas. Freely explore open environments any way you’d like. Experience a story where the line between friend and foe is often blurred. Meet various creatures that help you unravel your purpose in this land.

It all looks really rather interesting, and we're certainly intrigued to see where some of these mysteries go. Fortunately, we don't have too long to wait, as Particle Hearts will be making its way to Switch on 25th August.

