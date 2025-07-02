Fans of the cult 2015 movie Turbo Kid, rejoice! The upcoming Metroidvania sequel to the post-apocalyptic action movie is coming to Switch on 5th August 2025.

We first heard about Turbo Kid in February 2024, before it launched on Steam in April of that year. Now, the wait is over for Switch owners as you'll be able to pedal through the wasteland next month.

Developed by Outerminds, Turbo Kid takes place in a futuristic version of the '80s, where neon lights aren't necessarily a good thing. The world has crumbled; water is hard to come by and the wasteland is ruled by tyranny. So, what do you do? Grab your BMX and get biking.

Accompanied by gorgeous pixel art and a fantastic electronica soundtrack from Le Matos, even if you've never seen or heard of the movie, it's one to keep an eye on. Here's a rundown on what to expect:

Key Features Pedal. Slash. Explode. Repeat. - Rediscover the Metroidvania you should have grown up with. Blaze your trail through a mutant-infested wasteland, upgrade your arsenal of absurdly deadly weapons, and leave a trail of pixelated guts in your wake—all from the seat of your trusty BMX. BMX Combat - Who needs a horse when you have a bike with attitude? Call your BMX anytime to boost through maps, unlock shortcuts, smash enemies, or just pull sick tricks. It’s the first true Metroidvania where two wheels matter (no need to fact-check that). Slash, Shoot, Splat - Machetes? Of course. Turbo Glove™? Absolutely. From electric blasts to saw blades, your toolkit is overflowing with over-the-top destruction. Rip through enemies with style and turn every screen into a spray of beautifully deranged pixel gore. Freedom to Explore, Freedom to Wreck - Set just after the events of the film, forge your path through a twisted world filled with bizarre characters and unexpected choices. Who you help—or hurt—will shape your journey across multiple playthroughs. All Killer, No Filler - Love lore? It’s here. Hate it? Skip it. We built Turbo Kid with pure gameplay in mind: no unskippable cutscenes, no walls of text—just fast, fluid action and flexible storytelling that works whether you’re exploring or speedrunning.

Turbo Kid pedals onto Switch next month. Will you be grabbing it? Wheel up in the comments.