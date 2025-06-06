Well, this one feels like it has been a long time coming. Shovel Knight dev Yacht Club Games popped up at Summer Game Fest's opening night showcase to give us another peek at Mina The Hollower. What's more, we finally have a release date... on PC.

This hotly anticipated Zelda-inspired adventure will arrive on Steam on 31st October, channelling all of those retro spooky vibes into the most fitting day of the year. There's even a Steam demo available right now, for those who want to see what the Shovel Knight studio has in store.

Before we go any further, we should point out that Yacht Club is still yet to confirm any console plans for Mina the Hollower, so there's no guarantee that the game will arrive on Switch/Switch 2 on Halloween, if at all. That said, the Shovel Knight popularity on Switch (he has an amiibo, for crying out loud) and Zelda vibes have us pretty confident that this will be coming our way before long. At least, we really, really hope it does, because it looks awesome.

For those who are new to this one, Mina the Hollower was announced back in early 2022, with a Kickstarter campaign that reached its goal in no time at all. It's packed with retro Zelda vibes, from its approach to puzzles to its GBC-esque pixel art, and you play as an adorable little mouse. What's not to like?

We'll be keeping an eye out for some kind of Switch 2 confirmation over the coming months. Let's hope we don't have to wait too much longer, eh?