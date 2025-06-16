Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 823k

Those looking for something to relax and unwind to after a tough day of Knockout Tour might want to check out Into The Emberlands, a "cosy roguelike" from developer Tiny Roar (XEL) and publisher Daedalic Entertainment that will be arriving on the Switch eShop on 2nd July.

This one launched on Steam earlier this year and, to put it simply, it looks super cute. Into the Emberlands will see you play as a Lightbearer tasked with reuniting the titular world after it became swamped in a malicious miasma. To do so, you'll have to journey out into the fog with your Ember Lantern, collecting resources and rehoming the adorable little Knacks (the species you'll see in the above trailer) you'll encounter along the way.

You only have a limited number of steps per day — room for a little more Blue Prince, anyone? — and the gameplay loop will restart if you run out, with your previous Lightbearer setting up camp to be found on a future run.

It's combat-free, all about helping others, and colourful enough that we can imagine it being an all-round wholesome experience — and we could all do with a little of that every now and then.

You'll find a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots below from the eShop listing:

Explore

- Embark on your journey that starts in the village of the charming Knacks

- Explore an ever-sprawling world full of small adventures and big surprises

- Traverse various biomes in a procedurally generated world with endless replayability

- Discover the scenery hidden by the glooming Miasma which is teeming with life and secrets Encounter

- Encounter quirky and mystical creatures

- Support the various inhabitants of the Emberlands and they’ll aid your journey with resources and valuable upgrades to your equipment!

- Keep an eye out for the Knacks that lost their way in the Miasma and guide them safely home to the light of your village Expand

- Rebuild and expand your village to a thriving safe haven for your people!

- Use the resources you gathered to upgrade your village by building new homes and amenities

- Lay the foundation for future adventures, as each new building and vendor will give you a head-start on your next quest

Into the Emberlands arrives on the Switch eShop on 2nd July for £5.49 / €6.59, and there's even a 20% discount available for all those who pre-order before launch day.

What do you make of this one? Will you be taking it for a spin next month? Let us know in the comments.