Manor Lords publisher Hooded Horse and developer Eremite Games have today announced that the award-winning dark fantasy roguelike city builder (is that enough genre terms for ya?) Against the Storm will be making the jump to Switch on 26th June.

This one launched on Steam in late 2023 and has since gone on to rack up over 1.5 million sales with a whopping 28,000 'Overwhelmingly Positive' reviews. QLOC (the dev that previously brought Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice to Switch) has been brought on as co-developer here, overhauling the UI to better suit console play.

Once you get around all those genre terms, Against the Storm is a pretty simple premise. You have to lead a team of elite settlers on their quest to establish colonies and collect resources. The problem is, the 'Blightstorm' comes around every once in a while and pushes you back to step one. With your army of humans, beavers, lizards, foxes, and harpies, you'll have to withstand the challenges of creating a civilisation and try to build something that can hold back the weather — a bit like camping in the British summertime, really.

The game is set to be localised from English into German, French, Spanish (including Latin American), Italian, Polish, Czech, Hungarian, Turkish, Ukrainian, Russian, Brazilian Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean, Thai, and Japanese, so expect to see the city building instructions being read around the world.

For those who enjoy a bit of city building, this looks like a sure-fire winner, but we like how the strategic gameplay appears to scratch a roguelike itch, too. Sure, we'll likely all be distracted with Switch 2 by late June, but the magic of backwards compatibility could make this a winner once we've polished off Mario Kart World.

Have you tried out Against the Storm on PC? Will you be picking up the Switch version? Let us know in the comments.