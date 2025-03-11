Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 798k

Today marks the release of Beyond the Ice Palace 2, and no, you're not imagining things — this is a sequel the 1988 Amiga, Commodore 64, and ZX Spectrum platformer.

Taking the shape of a Soulslike Metroidvania, Beyond the Ice Palace 2 sees you take up the chains of the Cursed King who has broken from from imprisonment. Touting some brutally difficult combat and platforming and some excellent pixel art, it takes the classic formula established 37 years ago and brings it up to a more modern standard.

While the digital version is out today on Switch and other platforms, a physical version is launching in just a few days on 13th March. In the UK, you can pre-order this from co-publisher PQube.

Here's a rundown of what to expect from the game, which comes from Storybird Studio, the team behind Ganryu 2 - Hakuma Kojiro and Wallachia: Reign Of Dracula:

WIELD THE CHAINS THAT ONCE IMPRISONED YOU – RECLAIM YOUR THRONE! The ‘Cursed King’ rises from the abyss, wielding the chains that once bound him, now transformed into powerful weapons. Set in a dark fantasy kingdom teeming with secrets, Beyond the Ice Palace 2 challenges players to explore hidden chambers, defeat colossal demons, and uncover powerful upgrades in a relentless quest for vengeance and redemption. Whether playing on PC or digitally on consoles, players this week across all platforms can experience the Cursed King’s legendary return to form. KEY FEATURES

Reclaim Your Throne as the Cursed King

Embark on a journey of vengeance, hunting for the sacred arrow shards to unlock your full power. Dynamic Combat and Exploration

Master the chains that once bound you, turning them into a weapon of destruction and a tool of traversal. Secrets of a Fallen Kingdom

Discover hidden chambers, uncover powerful upgrades, and reclaim lost treasures to aid you in your quest. Strategic Upgrades

Collect power crystals to enhance your abilities, preparing you for battles against colossal bosses. Classic Meets Modern

Merging retro-inspired pixel art with modern gameplay, Beyond the Ice Palace 2 revitalises the series for both longtime fans and newcomers.



AN UNFORGETTABLE SOUNDTRACK BY A GAMING ICON

Composed by Allister Brimble, a legendary video game composer, the epic soundtrack for Beyond the Ice Palace 2 enhances every moment of exploration and combat.

For long-time fans, moving from a mission-based structure to a more Metroidvania-style of progression might seem odd, but this sequel is all about enhancing the exploration and allows you to upgrade and level your character.

Still, we're all for reviving cult classics in 2025!

Have you played Beyond the Ice Palace? Are you grabbing the sequel today? Let us know in the comments.