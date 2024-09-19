Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 778k

Developer Moonana Games and publisher Serenity Forge have officially launched Keylocker — a cyberpunk JRPG all about keeping to the beat — on the Switch eShop.

This one takes place in the dystopian cityscape of Saturn (cyberpunk enough for ya?), where a corrupt government has banned all music. You'll play as B0B0, a singer/songwriter determined to dismantle this system through the power of turn-based rhythm battles, be that on the isometric battlefield or in falling-note sections à la Guitar Hero.

It looks pretty sweet, with the pixel art visuals complementing the cyberpunk aesthetic rather nicely. The developer cites the Mario & Luigi series and Chrono Trigger as inspirations — big shoes to fill, but a fantastic place to start.

Here's a list of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots so you can see what we're dealing with:

- Choose your path as a cyberpunk rebel, each with their own unique skill tree and storyline

- Control electricity with you music! Transform it to attack or defend as needed, swapping between different movesets and tactics.

- Classic turn-based combat with a twist: Real-time execution of moves in rhythm game style — aim your shots, time your attacks, parry, and block your enemies!

- No random encounters: fight your enemies head-on with seamless in-world battles

- Befriend citizens, or betray them: Hack into profiles to acquire resources or to change the course of the story with multiple endings.

- Play with your band in the Music Show minigame: Featuring compositions by Elektrobear (Momodora, Virgo Versus The Zodiac), voiced by Psamathes.

- Keep an eye on the Danger Meter! The all-ears church-police will pursue devious denizens who disrespect the Law of Silence.

- Completely customize your characters with a wide variety of equipment

- Unlock special Talents using Keys harvested from enemies you've DELETED in combat.

- Unique interactions with every object in the world: Exploring Saturn can lead to secrets, rewards, or bits of lore about the planet.

Keylocker is now available on the Switch eShop for £15.99 / $19.99, with a tasty 10% discount available for its first month on the store.

What do you make of this one? Think you'll be checking it out? Let us know in the comments.